Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS (GIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

General Mills : Rejoins Pet Parade -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 08:48am CET

Company lands Blue Buffalo for $8 billion, as food makers seek faster-growing brands 

By Annie Gasparro and Cara Lombardo

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 24, 2018).

General Mills Inc., beset by stagnant sales of cereal and yogurt, is paying around $8 billion for a pet-food business to help it generate revenue growth in the U.S.

The Minneapolis-based food conglomerate, which hasn't sold pet food since the 1960s, said Friday it plans to buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. as it looks for a piece of the rapidly expanding natural pet-food market.

General Mills Chief Executive Jeff Harmening said the deal accelerates his plan to diversify its business by buying faster-growing brands and offloading some lackluster ones. Last fiscal year, General Mills' sales fell 5.6% to $15.6 billion, as brands in its lineup like Yoplait yogurt and Betty Crocker lost the attention of American consumers.

"The Blue Buffalo acquisition brings back the growth in the U.S. and growth on a consistent basis," Mr. Harmening said in an interview Friday.

The pet-food company was founded by Bill Bishop, its chief executive, and his family in 2002, inspired by their dog Blue, which died of cancer.

Blue Buffalo, now the top natural pet-food brand in the U.S., has been growing faster than rivals in the $30 billion U.S. pet-food segment, Mr. Harmening said. Its annual sales have grown on average by 12% over three years to $1.3 billion in its latest fiscal year.

Mr. Harmening, who became CEO of General Mills in June, said he and Mr. Bishop signed the deal Thursday night over beer and chicken wings at a restaurant in Blue Buffalo's hometown of Wilton, Conn.

Under terms of the agreement, General Mills would pay $40 a share for Blue Buffalo, a premium of more than 17% to its closing price Thursday and double its offering price when the company went public in 2015. Blue Buffalo's majority shareholders have already approved the deal, which is expected to be completed by May. Shares in Blue Buffalo jumped 17% Friday, while General Mills shares dropped 4%.

Jefferies analyst Akshay Jagdale said the deal makes sense strategically, but "the price is steep, and General Mills will have to work to extract value from the deal."

Pet food and pet-care products have been a bright spot in grocery stores. Mainstay canned and packaged foods are struggling as Americans buy more natural food and high-end treats for their pets, just as they are for themselves.

"The humanization and premium-ization is what's driving the pet-food marketplace," said Mr. Bishop, who will retain the chief executive position after the deal.

The fancier products come with higher price tags, making them more profitable for the companies that sell them.

Food makers have been investing in pet-food brands in recent years. Last year, Mars Inc. said it would pay $7.7 billion to buy veterinary and dog day-care company VCA Inc. J.M. Smucker Co. paid more than $3 billion in 2015 to buy Milk-Bone owner Big Heart, and Nestlé bought the maker of Purina pet food for more than $10 billion in 2001.

Smucker said its pet-food business, led by the all-natural brands, has been a growth driver for the company, with sales up 2% in the latest quarter.

"Pet food and snacks have now become the largest center-of-the-store category in the U.S. food and beverage market," said Smucker Chief Mark Smucker at a conference this week, adding that Smucker could potentially acquire more.

Pet foods labeled all-natural and grain-free -- especially those that use simple, whole ingredients like chicken, blueberries and sweet potatoes -- are growing faster than mainstream varieties. And industry executives say there is still room for expansion.

Only 10% of American households buy natural pet food now, while 68% own pets, according to General Mills and the American Pet Products Association.

For consumers, the shift is motivated less by scientific evidence and more by a desire to treat their pets like family.

Blue Buffalo says its food uses higher-quality proteins, like chicken rather than poultry byproduct and that it doesn't "cut corners" by using corn like some of its competitors.

In 2014, rival Purina filed a legal complaint against Blue Buffalo, accusing it of making false advertising claims about what its products could do. Blue Buffalo countersued for defamation. The companies settled after two years, though the terms were confidential.

For General Mills, getting into pet food will be a return to its past. The company produced pet food as far back as the 1930s, when it sold dog food; it later added food for cats and birds.

The deal for Blue Buffalo is the first major takeover for Mr. Harmening as General Mills' chief. In previous roles at the company, he won acclaim for spearheading a shift toward natural foods, namely through the 2014 acquisition of Annie's Homegrown.

General Mills says it plans to expand Blue Buffalo by selling it in more places, including convenience stores and big-box retailers, a strategy it says helped make Annie's successful.

But competition is rising, especially as retailers seek to promote their own premium pet products under store brands, said Sikich Investment Banking director Thomas Davenport. Commodity giant Cargill Inc. recently acquired Pro-Pet, an Ohio-based manufacturer of private-label pet foods, to capitalize on the trend.

Write to Annie Gasparro at [email protected] and Cara Lombardo at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS INC 17.23% 40 Delayed Quote.4.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
08:48aGENERAL MILLS : Rejoins Pet Parade -- WSJ
DJ
04:53aGENERAL MILLS : heads back to pet aisle with $8 billion purchase of Blue Buffalo
AQ
02/23GENERAL MILLS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
02/23GENERAL MILLS : to Buy Pet-Food Maker Blue Buffalo For About $8 Billion -- 5th U..
DJ
02/23MEET BLUE : Founder of America's Top Natural Pet Food Brand
DJ
02/23General Mills moves into pet food with $8 billion Blue Buffalo deal
RE
02/23General Mills moves into pet food with $8 billion Blue Buffalo deal
RE
02/23GENERAL MILLS : to Buy Pet-Food Maker Blue Buffalo For About $8 Billion -- 4th U..
DJ
02/23GENERAL MILLS : to Buy Pet-Food Maker Blue Buffalo For About $8 Billion -- 3rd U..
DJ
02/23GENERAL MILLS : Retreats on Buying Blue Buffalo
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23General Mills' (GIS) CEO Jeff Harmening Discusses Acquisition of Blue Buffalo.. 
02/23GENERAL MILLS : Blue Buffalo Blues? 
02/23General Mills lower after monster deal 
02/23Inside the General Mills-Blue Buffalo deal 
02/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : General Mills Goes Shopping For Pet Food 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 702 M
EBIT 2018 2 782 M
Net income 2018 1 787 M
Debt 2018 8 690 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 17,56
P/E ratio 2019 16,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,53x
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
Capitalization 31 002 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | GIS | US3703341046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 59,1 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter C. Erickson Executive VP-Innovation, Technology & Quality
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS-7.32%31 002
NESTLÉ-9.79%249 347
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-13.01%82 210
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.66%64 877
DANONE-5.90%53 836
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS-6.21%29 375
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.