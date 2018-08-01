Log in
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
General Motors : 2019 Regal Avenir Offers Sleek, Versatile Luxury

08/01/2018

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - With the addition of the Regal Avenir - the fourth Buick globally to get an Avenir trim in less than a year - the momentum behind Buick's highest expression of luxury continues to grow. Since its introduction last fall, Enclave Avenir has set the pace for Avenir, selling faster than all other Enclave trims and comprising 20 percent of total Enclave sales in the United States. A similar story is unfolding for the new LaCrosse, where Avenir is selling 70 percent faster than other trim levels.

'Avenir sales have exceeded our expectations,' said Phil Brook, vice president, Buick and GMC Marketing. 'Buick customers value the exclusive styling, premium features and convenient experience Avenir provides, and we are excited to extend that successful formula to Regal.'

Half of all Regal Sportback buyers are choosing the top trim level, and within the midsize car segment demand is growing for more premium vehicles. Over the past four years, demand has risen 30 percent for midsize cars priced from $30,000 to $40,000, reflecting the increasing customer demand for more luxury, convenience and safety without compromising overall value.

Buick's first cloud-connected1 Infotainment System debuts on Regal Avenir, enabling embedded apps and enhancing how customers interact with vehicle features such as profiles, available navigation, voice recognition system updates and applications. Owners will now be able to personalize their user preferences and seamlessly take that profile with them into any compatible vehicle.

'Innovation comes standard with Avenir,' said Chris Hay, Product and Pricing director, Buick and GMC. 'It is a place for us to showcase our latest ideas to promote occupant well-being before we roll them out to other vehicles in our portfolio. The Enclave Avenir was the first Buick with Evonik Acrylite exterior lighting, a Rear Camera Mirror and an ionizer, and now Buick's latest infotainment interface will come standard with the Regal Avenir.'

Other Avenir-exclusive interior details include a Whisper Beige interior theme with Ebony accents, unique diamond quilt-stitched front seats, embroidered first-row headrests and Avenir-scripted sill plates.

An Ebony interior theme is also available on Avenir models.

On the exterior, Regal Avenir's more dramatic look features the unique Avenir three-dimensional mesh upper grille inspired by our award-winning concept cars. Avenir script badging on the front doors and exclusive 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels create more visual differentiation and complement the Regal's timeless design.

Numerous safety and driver assistance technologies2 available on other Regal Sportback models come standard on Avenir, including Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, LED headlamps with auto leveling, cornering lamps and driver side auto-dimming mirrors. Additional active safety technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced, are also available.

A 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 260 lb-ft of torque, a nine-speed automatic transmission, ample cargo space with a discreet rear opening and tri-folding 40/20/40 rear seats, wireless charging, navigation and Bose eight-speaker premium audio also come standard on Avenir.

Pricing will be announced early fall 2018 when Avenirs arrive at dealers.

With one of the freshest lineups in the industry, Buick has found success offering premium SUVs and cars with sculptural designs, refined performance, modern interiors and thoughtful personal technologies. Buick's award-winning customer service and sales experience, along with the new Avenir trim, the highest expression of Buick luxury, are attracting new buyers to experience Buick's unique approach to attainable luxury. More information about Buick vehicles is available at buick.com.

# # #

1Requires Connected Access.

2Read the vehicle owner's manual for important safety or driver assistance feature limitations and information.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:02:03 UTC
