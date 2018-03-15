Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

General Motors : GM's South Korean union seeks job, plant security in exchange for wage concessions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:42am CET
FILE PHOTO: The main gate to GM Korea's Gunsan factory is seen in Gunsan

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors' South Korean union said on Thursday that it will not demand a pay rise and bonuses this year, but instead wants the U.S. automaker to provide a future production plan and job security.

It marked the first time the union hasn't demanded pay increases and bonuses during annual wage talks, a union official said.

GM, which last month announced the planned shutdown of one of its factories in South Korea, has proposed a base wage freeze and no bonuses this year as well a suspension of some worker benefits including school tuition for employees' children.

In exchange for agreeing wage concessions, the union called on GM to detail a roadmap for new models, and distribute stocks worth 30 million won ($28,214)in GM Korea to each worker after swapping the nearly 3 trillion won of debt owed by the Korean unit to its headquarters into equity.

The union also wants an agreement under which GM would not lay off all employees at GM Korea for the next 10 years.

GM previously said it is looking to the union to "accept important concessions that can help address a lack of competitiveness in costs and productivity."

The U.S. automaker is currently waiting on a final decision by the South Korean government to extend financial support to continue operating in the country.

“We make it clear that we are making concessions and sacrifices with unbearable pain, to protect jobs and survival rights of 300,000 workers,” the union said in a statement.

A GM Korea spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Almost 2,500 workers at GM Korea, equivalent to 15 percent of its staff, have applied for a redundancy package that the U.S. automaker is offering as part of a drastic restructuring.

($1 = 1,063.3200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
11:42aGENERAL MOTORS : GM's South Korean union seeks job, plant security in exchange f..
RE
08:18aGENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet India Announces Nationwide Service Camp for all Chevy..
AQ
03/14FORD MOTOR : recalls 1.38 million vehicles for loose steering wheel bolts
RE
03/14GM Korea opens its books to seek financial support from South Korea
RE
03/14GENERAL MOTORS : South Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea
RE
03/14GENERAL MOTORS : Could General Motors launch its own Airbnb for cars?
AQ
03/13GENERAL MOTORS : names Kimberly Brycz as new head of global human resources
AQ
03/13Consumers Energy's New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Swit..
AQ
03/13Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
RE
03/13Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14SURPRISE TWIST : Ford now the auto darling at Morgan Stanley 
03/14WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest Bite In The Grocery Wars 
03/14S.Korea offers short-term loans to GM Korea 
03/13Lower Cost Than Tesla? Volkswagen's New Battery Cell Costs Under 100 Euro Per.. 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 144 B
EBIT 2018 11 316 M
Net income 2018 8 914 M
Finance 2018 5 422 M
Yield 2018 4,13%
P/E ratio 2018 6,08
P/E ratio 2019 6,02
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 53 234 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | GM | US37045V1008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,7 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ammann President
Charles K. Stevens Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.27%53 234
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.95%213 491
VOLKSWAGEN-5.86%98 380
DAIMLER-4.66%89 645
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.53%67 959
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-6.06%62 974
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.