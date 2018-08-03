Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Motors : GM seeks to exclude China-made Buick SUV from tariff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 01:10am CEST
FILE PHOTO: General Motors Co. displays its U.S. version of the Buick Envision crossover during a media event before the start of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

(Reuters) - General Motors Co is seeking an exemption to a 25 percent U.S. tariff on its Chinese-made Buick Envision sport utility, the automaker said on Thursday, in a move to prevent the key model in the brand's U.S. lineup from becoming a victim of the U.S.-China trade war.

The midsize SUV, priced starting at about $35,000, has become a target for critics of Chinese-made goods, including leaders of the United Auto Workers union and members in key political swing states such as Michigan and Ohio. The Envision, assembled only in China, last year accounted for about 19 percent of Buick brand sales in the United States.

GM said in a statement that it filed the request on July 30 with the U.S. Trade Representative. An official notice was posted on Thursday on the regulations.gov website, which is tracking requests for exclusions from the so-called Section 301 tariff on certain imported goods from China.

GM, the largest U.S. automaker, argued in its request that Envision sales in China and the United States would generate funds "to invest in our U.S. manufacturing facilities and to develop the next generation of automotive technology in the United States."

GM said the "vast majority" of Envisions, about 200,000 a year, are sold in China. About 41,000 were sold last year in the United States.

Because of the lower U.S. sales volume, "assembly in our home market is not an option" for the Envision, which competes with such mid-size crossover vehicles as the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Cadillac XT5.

GM has taken other steps to soften the blow of tariffs, which hit just as the automaker had lowered the price of the Envision to make it more competitive.

Ahead of the July 6 start for higher import tariffs, GM shipped in a six-month supply of Envisions at the much lower 2.5 percent tariff rate.

Envision sales from April through June plunged to just 7,000 vehicles, while inventories climbed to more than 13,000 vehicles at the end of June. At the current sales rate, the Envision supply should be enough to keep many dealers stocked through the end of the year.

GM had lowered prices by as much as $2,500 on the 2019 models, which it started shipping in late April. That means Buick's 2,000 U.S. dealers should have lower-priced Envisions to sell well into the fall.

"The previous price point was too high" on the 2018 Envision, said Casey Clark, sales manager at Serra Buick GMC Cadillac in Washington, Michigan, in an interview. "That put off some customers."

With help from GM, Casey said, the mid-Michigan dealership has been able to offer hefty discounts on Envision of $5,000 and more.

GM has announced no plans to stop U.S. sales of the Envision or to relocate production of U.S.-bound models to another plant outside China, a source familiar with the company's strategy said on condition of anonymity.

GM has provided Buick dealers with incentives to keep Envisions in stock. These include financial offers to put Envisions into fleets of vehicles loaned to customers whose cars are being repaired, the source said.

This year, GM plans to cut Envision imports to around 35,000 vehicles, more than half of which will be hit with the higher tariff, the source said.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Paul Lienert and David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
01:10aGENERAL MOTORS : GM seeks to exclude China-made Buick SUV from tariff
RE
12:40aELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
08/02GENERAL MOTORS : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Michigan (Aug. 2)
AQ
08/02GENERAL MOTORS : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apo..
RE
08/02BMW beats second-quarter forecasts as new anti-pollution rules dent rivals
RE
08/02COMMENTARY : Electric vehicles, wind energy help solve climate change (copy)
AQ
08/02GENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet Puts Towing Experience at Forefront of 2019 Silverado..
PU
08/02Tesla flags promise of profit as Model 3 production steadies
RE
08/01FORD MOTOR : Canada auto sales fall in July, tariff worries loom
RE
08/01GENERAL MOTORS : GM Names Everett Eissenstat To Lead Global Public Policy; Joins..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Fiat Chrysler Offers Investors A Forward P/E Ratio Below 5 
08/01Greenlight Capital's (David Einhorn) Q2 2018 Letter 
08/01A 40% Gain In One Day? 
07/31EV Company News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/30COVANTA : Anything But A Waste (Of Time) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 10 442 M
Net income 2018 7 244 M
Finance 2018 4 830 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 5,70
P/E ratio 2019 6,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 53 424 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 46,5 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ammann President
Charles K. Stevens Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-9.39%53 424
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-0.25%216 321
VOLKSWAGEN-11.93%87 472
DAIMLER-17.74%73 714
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.14%62 572
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%56 060
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.