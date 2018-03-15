Log in
General Motors : GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars

03/15/2018 | 04:41pm CET
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing,

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Thursday it will invest more than $100 million in two facilities as it prepares to build production versions of its Cruise self-driving car next year at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan.

The largest U.S. automaker also said roof modules for GM’s self-driving vehicles will be assembled at its Brownstown Battery Assembly plant.

In January, GM filed a petition seeking U.S. government approval for a fully autonomous car - one without a steering wheel, brake pedal or accelerator pedal - to enter the automaker’s first commercial ride-sharing fleet in 2019.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

