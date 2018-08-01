Log in
General Motors : HOLDEN UNVEILS NEWEST RECRUIT FROM TEST DRIVE CHALLENGE

08/01/2018 | 08:33am CEST
  • Industry leader Dave Buttner commences as Holden Chairman and MD
  • Start of national Holden dealer tour
  • Winning more customers for life the key priority

MELBOURNE - The highest profile recruit from Holden's Test Drive Challenge, new Chairman and Managing Director Dave Buttner, today took delivery of his new Holden Colorado, at Melbourne City Holden, in his first day in the new role.

'Nothing matches the excitement of bringing home a new car and from today I am the proud driver of a Holden Colorado,' said Buttner.

'When I contemplated coming to Holden, one of the first things I did was to drive the full portfolio of vehicles, and it's clear that Holden has a highly competitive range to meet and exceed customers' expectations.

'Whether you're looking for a hatch, like the Astra; a sedan, like the Commodore; an SUV, like the Equinox; or a ute, like the Colorado - Holden has sourced the best vehicles from across GM and had them locally tuned by Australian engineers for our driving conditions.

'Through the Holden Test Drive challenge, customers can do as I have done - and make the switch to Holden. Holden can keep its $500: I love this ute.'

Buttner said winning more Holden customers for life was his number-one priority, which is why he started today a tour of Holden dealers, to speak with dealers and customers across Australia and New Zealand.

'Over the coming weeks, I am travelling across Australia and New Zealand to listen to our customers and our dealers, so we can provide the best possible sales and ownership experience,' he said.

GM Executive Vice President and President GM International, Barry Engle said GM was investing in the long-term future of Holden.

'As well as its best-ever vehicle line-up, Holden can offer customers a far more comprehensive suite of products and services, as GM invests in introducing Maven, OnStar and GM Financial in Australia,' said Engle.

'Dave's mandate is to sell more Holdens and win customers for life. Together with our dealers, our employees and our partners, we are focused on building a successful future for Holden.'

Melbourne City Holden Dealer Principal Brett Field said the Holden Test Drive Challenge is a great opportunity for customers to compare Holden's excellent range of vehicles against competitors.

'Once people get behind the wheel of any vehicle in the new Holden portfolio and experience the locally-tuned driving performance, the in-car connectivity and the world-class technology, they will choose the Lion brand,' said Field.

Holden Test Drive Challenge

Holden's new Test Drive Challenge is a bold and confident move, inviting new car buyers to experience Holden's best-ever line up, laying down $500 if they go on to buy something else.

The Holden Test Drive Challenge is supported by a new advertising campaign featuring Holden engineers Rob Trubiani, Melanie Pollock and Ben Stephens, putting the latest range of Holdens through their paces.

Holden's Australian engineers put a lot of time and effort into making our cars fine-tuned for Australian conditions.

Holden and GM employ approximately 200 engineering and technical employees in Australia, working on local and global vehicle development and testing programs for General Motors. Holden has recently invested nearly $16 million in its world-class proving ground and emissions lab at Lang Lang, in Victoria.

For media enquiries contact:

Anna Betts
Director - Communications
GM Holden
0437 984 143
[email protected]
www.media.holden.com.au

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:32:02 UTC
