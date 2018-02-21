Hagens Berman: Federal Judge Upholds Emissions-Cheating Claims Against GM and Bosch in Duramax Class-Action Lawsuit

Today a U.S. District judge in Michigan upheld consumers’
claims alleging that General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Bosch installed an
emissions-cheating system in at least 705,000 2011-2016 Chevrolet
Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, allowing them to emit harmful
pollutants at illegally high levels, according to Hagens Berman.
The emissions-cheating system at the crux of the class action includes
three total defeat devices.
The judge’s
76-page order denied GM and Bosch’s two motions to dismiss the
lawsuit upholding claims against the two defendants under state consumer
laws as well as RICO fraud claims under the Racketeer Influenced and
Corrupt Organizations Act, stating, “Plaintiffs have identified a number
of predicate acts of mail or wire fraud with sufficient specificity to
avoid dismissal.”
“We are incredibly pleased that the court has allowed this suit to
continue. This is a huge victory for the hundreds of thousands of truck
owners affected by yet another instance of emissions cheating,” said
Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman.
“GM has fought to conceal this designed-to-deceive software from its
inception, and it’s time consumers learned the truth behind these dirty
diesels,” he added. “We look forward to continuing this case into
discovery to uncover the full scope of GM and Bosch’s dealings.”
The complaint, filed on Aug. 4, 2017, in the U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Michigan (Detroit) states that GM promised consumers
in its advertising that its engineers had accomplished a “remarkable
reduction of diesel emissions.”
But the lawsuit alleges rather than a remarkable reduction during
on-road testing, these diesel trucks pollute at levels well beyond legal
limits due to the installation of an emissions-cheating system, allowing
oxides of nitrogen (NOx) levels far in excess of legal limits, and of
what reasonable consumers would expect.
All of this, the court determined in its order, is grounds for the
lawsuit to continue: “The Sixth Circuit has, however, repeatedly
confirmed that concealment of material facts can constitute a fraudulent
scheme sufficient to establish RICO liability,” the order states.
If you own or lease a 2011-2016 Chevrolet
Silverado Duramax diesel or a GMC
Sierra Duramax diesel, you may be entitled to participate in the
litigation involving this alleged fraud. Contact
Hagens Berman to find out more about this issue and your consumer
rights against GM.
The Three Defeat Devices
Attorneys bringing the case against GM and Bosch identified three total
defeat devices through independent testing of the diesel vehicles for
more than 3,500 miles and over a range of conditions:
-
One defeat device was detected in stop-and-go testing with temperatures
above 86ºF allowing NOx emissions at 2.4 times the legal emissions
standard.
-
Another defeat device was detected in stop-and-go testing at temperatures
below 68ºF, in which NOx was emitted at 2.1 times the emissions
standard.
-
The third defeat device was detected after the vehicle has been run
for 200-500 seconds of steady speed operation on average by a
factor of 4.5 in all temperature windows.
The suit states that “GM’s unfair, unlawful, and deceptive conduct in
designing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and leasing the vehicle
without proper emission controls” caused the proposed class of
purchasers to suffer out-of-pocket loss, future attempted repairs and
diminished value of the affected vehicles.
The complaint also highlights the alleged collusion between Bosch and GM
behind the emissions cheating. According to the complaint, all Bosch
Engine Control Units (ECUs) run on complex highly proprietary engine
management software over which Bosch exerts near-total control. Design
and implementation are interactive processes, requiring Bosch’s
collaboration with the automaker throughout.
Learn more about the latest class-action lawsuit against GM for its
emissions cheating in Chevy
Silverado and GMC
Sierra diesel vehicles.
