Trump considers ex-Microsoft executive as top economic adviser - official

(Reuters) - Chris Liddell, a former executive at Microsoft Corp (>> Microsoft Corporation) and General Motors Co, is under consideration to become U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, a White House official said on Sunday, confirming media reports.

Trump is searching for a new director for the White House National Economic Council after Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs president, said he would resign. Cohn's decision came after Trump decided to put tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to Trump who promoted the tariffs, has also been touted as a candidate for the top economic job, though he has said he is not in the running. Conservative commentator Larry Kudlow has also been cited as a contender.

Liddell's background running major companies and his behind-the-scenes efficiency at the White House has made him an attractive candidate, the official said.

Liddell, 59, has earned respect at the White House for his work on projects like information technology modernisation and electronic health records, which have required intensive coordination with government agencies, the official said.

