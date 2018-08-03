Generation NEXT Franchise Brands Strengthens Patent Portfolio With More Comprehensive Utility Patent Claims

The Company has filed a new patent application to obtain additional protections for the robotic dispensing of food and drink

San Diego, CA, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands (OTCQB: VEND) announced today it has filed an additional patent application, thereby strengthening its existing patent portfolio. The new utility patent application covers additional aspects of the robotic dispensing of food and drink. Among other protections, the new application seeks to include within the company’s patent protection to non-animated devices and devices capable of dispensing a more inclusive range of food and drink products.

“We are very protective of our current patent portfolio and this new application not only strengthens our intellectual property assets but allows us to continue innovating similar technologies that dispense a variety of different consumables with confidence,” said Nick Yates, the company’s Chairman and Founder. “We strive to maintain not only a legally defensible product, but the best-made products available in the marketplace allowing us to thrive in this new and exciting category.”

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB:VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis and Irvy's Inc, 19 Degrees and Generation NEXT Vending Robots.

About Reis & Irvy’s, Inc.

Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. is a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (VEND). Launched in early 2016, the revolutionary Reis & Irvy’s Vending Robot serves seven different flavors of frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbets and gelatos, a choice of up to six custom toppings and to customers within 60 seconds or less at the point of sale. The unique franchise opportunity has since established itself as a high-demand product and currently showcases a franchise network both domestically as well as internationally.

