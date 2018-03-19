Reis & Irvy’s Announces Discovery Day with an Open Invitation to Media, Franchisees, and Shareholders

Join Generation Next Franchise Brands at Flex Ltd., in Columbia, SC for an Unveiling of the Worlds First Frozen Yogurt Robot.





SAN DIEGO, CA , March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reis & Irvy’s , Inc., a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCB: VEND), will be hosting a “Discovery Day” for media, franchisees, national location chains, prospective investors and shareholders to view the unveiling of the world’s first frozen yogurt vending robot. Discovery Day will take place at the U.S. manufacturing headquarters of the company’s manufacturing partner Flex Ltd. in Columbia, South Carolina. This event will allow media and interested parties the opportunity to see the robot in action, as well as a tour of the state-of-the-art facility. Experience first-hand the magic of frozen yogurt robots at the Flex facility where such technological vending marvels as RedBox have been produced. Discovery Day will showcase the Reis & Irvy’s technology that is about to disrupt the retail frozen yogurt business forever.

The San Diego-based franchisor has scheduled this Discovery Day event in preparation for the shipping and installation of the 1000+ of Reis & Irvy’s Froyo robots that are scheduled to deploy into the marketplace across the United States. “We wanted the opportunity to showcase the novelty, theatrics, technology, and performance of a product that is going to redefine and disrupt the landscape of retail frozen yogurt,” said Nik Wright, VP Operations for Generation Next Franchise Brands. “In addition, we are eager to present how our robot creates some of the most valuable space inside of an establishment. With it’s small footprint of only 15 square feet of space, the robot offers customers the choice of several different flavors of premium frozen yogurt in concert with Dannon and provides a choice of six different delicious toppings.”

Additionally, not only will each innovative robot be equipped to take cash, credit card, Google wallet and Apple Pay, but this revolutionary vending robot will also accept several types of crypto currency, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin - a new endeavor for the vending robot world.

The details of this Discovery Day are as follows:

WHAT: Reis & Irvy’s Frozen Yogurt Robot Discovery Day – Froyo Robot Unveiling

WHO: Senior National Sales Director, Dannon Yogurt, Chairman, Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

WHERE: Flex Ltd. Headquarters located at 1000 Technology Dr. West Columbia, SC

WHEN: April 6, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (lunch will be served)

INTERVIEW AND PHOTOGRAPHY – There will be opportunities to interview executives, software developers and other members of the team as well as take exciting photos and video of the robot in action.

To RSVP for the Reis & Irvy’s Discovery Day on April 6th, 2018, please RSVP to: Discovery Days or email [email protected]

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. No Reis & Irvy's franchises will be sold to any resident of any state until the offering has been exempted from the requirements of, or duly registered in and declared effective by, such state and the required FDD (if any) has been delivered to the prospective franchisee before the sale in compliance with applicable law. Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you reside in one of these states, or even if you reside elsewhere, you may have certain rights under applicable franchise laws or regulations.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market’s leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world’s first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk, 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt robot brand and Generation NEXT Vending Robots, our newly established owner/operator model. The Company has sold over 600 franchises throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

About Reis & Irvy’s, Inc.

Reis & Irvy’s, Inc., is a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCB: VEND). Launched in early 2016, the revolutionary Reis & Irvy’s FroYo Robot vending machine serves seven different flavors of frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbets and gelato’s, a choice of up to six custom toppings and to customers within 60 seconds or less at the point of sale. The unique franchise opportunity has since established itself as a high-demand product and currently showcases a franchise network both domestically as well as internationally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance, including statements regarding our ability to timely launch delivery and installation of our frozen yogurt robots and our ability to grow our franchising and licensing divisions and launch our corporate-owned and direct sales platforms. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "propose," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in our fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2017, our Quarterly Reports, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact: Lisa Delaney 949-500-6752 [email protected]