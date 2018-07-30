Q1 2018/2019 Revenue: +8%

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Paris, France, July 30, 2018

Q1 Revenue 2018/2019: +8%

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative Software Solutions, issued today its revenue for the first quarter of its financial year 2018/2019.

Q1 Revenue 2018/2019: +8%

Quarter endedJune 30 Change

Unaudited (K€) 2018 2017 SaaS 6 748 5 568 21% Maintenance 4 693 4 574 3% Licenses 1 006 1 432 -30% Software revenues 12 447 11 574 8% Consulting Services 5 978 5 520 8% Revenues 18 425 17 094 8%

With €18.4 million in revenue, the group recorded 8% organic growth over the past quarter driven mainly by organic growth in its strategic SaaS business. This dynamic growth trend comes as a result of the new contracts signed during the previous period but also thanks to buoyant trends across all of the Group's business.

New SaaS signings Q1 2018/2019: €1.2 million

*New contracts expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), which emphasizes the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

The Group registered a total of €1.2 million over the last quarter in new contracts, expressed in Annual Contract Value, up 60% compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The quarter stood out with the signature for the "Generix Supply Chain HUB" platform by:

• One of the word's agrifood leaders, deploying their new worldwide logistics organization on the Generix Group platform, of new contracts. These new commitments complement the first two geographic area agreements signed during the previous fiscal year (please refer to our financial communiques dated October 30, 2017 and January 29, 2018),

• The leading Spanish logistics services specialist that is implementing its new logistics operations contracts for its specialist retail customers,

• A French Industrial Group, the world number two in its field, to handle the digital transformation for their French Logistics activities.

Cash Flow/Profitability

For the first quarter, the Group produced cash flow close to that of the same quarter of the previous financial year, while continuing to work on improving profitability.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as treasury) presented in this press release are subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company's supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: October 29, 2018 after the market closes Revenue for the second quarter of the 2018/2019 fiscal year

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners.

More than 5,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group's 550 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, McKesson, Bic, Essilor, Bic and Ferrero in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0004032795). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com