Genesee & Wyoming : Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
0
07/27/2018 | 12:01pm CEST
Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR)
Second Quarter 2018 Consolidated Highlights Compared with Second
Quarter 2017
Operating revenues increased 10.1% to $595.0 million from $540.4
million.
Reported operating income increased 3.4% to $103.1 million; Adjusted
operating income increased 1.1% to $107.0 million.(1)
Reported diluted earnings per common share (EPS) decreased 1.4% to
$0.73 with 60.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared
with reported diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2017 of $0.74 with
62.4 million weighted average shares outstanding; Adjusted diluted EPS
increased 17.5% to $0.94.(1)
G&W repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of its Class A Common
Stock for $134.9 million during the second quarter of 2018.
Jack Hellmann, Chairman, President and CEO of G&W, commented, “Our
reported financial results for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.73 per
diluted share were generally consistent with the second quarter of 2017,
primarily because of our previously announced U.K. restructuring
charges. Our adjusted diluted EPS of $0.94 for the second quarter of
2018 were at the high end of our outlook as business conditions
continued to improve in each of our three geographies, led by North
America. Our same railroad carloads increased 8% in North America with
particular strength in coal, steel and minerals and stone traffic. While
our operating leverage in North America during the quarter was adversely
impacted by several variables including the mix of business, the lag in
fuel surcharge recovery, and legal fees associated with an arbitration
proceeding, we expect to see our customarily strong operating leverage
for the remainder of 2018 based on our current volume outlook.”
“In Australia, our second quarter results were as expected with
particular growth in our spot coal traffic due to the early delivery of
a new train set. In the UK/Europe, we successfully initiated our
restructuring activities and achieved financial results that were ahead
of our expectations.”
“Our business outlook for the remainder of 2018 remains promising thanks
to growing customer demand for rail shipments across most commodity
groups, particularly in North America. In addition, we have refinanced
our senior credit facility with improved terms through 2023, we have
more than $600 million of capacity under our revolving credit facility,
and we continue to evaluate investment opportunities in multiple markets
including the opportunistic purchase of our own shares.”
Second Quarter Segment Highlights
North America: Operating revenues from G&W's North American Operations
increased 7.6% to $339.6 million from $315.7 million. Reported
operating income from G&W's North American Operations increased 0.7%
to $80.3 million; Adjusted operating income from G&W's North American
Operations remained relatively flat at $81.0 million.(1)
Australia: Operating revenues from G&W's 51.1% owned Australian
Operations increased 2.9% to $79.0 million from $76.8 million.
Reported operating income from G&W's Australian Operations increased
27.9% to $25.9 million; Adjusted operating income from G&W's
Australian Operations decreased 3.6% to $19.6 million.(1)
U.K./Europe: Operating revenues from G&W's U.K./European Operations
increased 19.2% to $176.4 million from $148.0 million, primarily due
to new operations and the impact from foreign currency appreciation.
Reported operating loss from G&W's U.K./European Operations increased
to $3.0 million from $0.2 million; Adjusted operating income from
G&W's U.K./European Operations increased to $6.3 million from $4.2
million.(1)
Financial Results
G&W's operating revenues increased $54.6 million, or 10.1%, to $595.0
million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with $540.4 million in
the second quarter of 2017. G&W's operating income in the second quarter
of 2018 was $103.1 million, compared with $99.7 million in the second
quarter of 2017. G&W's adjusted operating income in the second quarter
of 2018 was $107.0 million, compared with $105.8 million in the second
quarter of 2017.(1)
Reported net income attributable to G&W in the second quarter of 2018
was $44.2 million, compared with reported net income attributable to G&W
of $46.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the net impact
of certain items affecting comparability between periods discussed
below, G&W's adjusted net income attributable to G&W in the second
quarter of 2018 was $57.2 million, compared with $49.9 million in the
second quarter of 2017.(1)
G&W's reported diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2018 were $0.73 with
60.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared with reported
diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2017 of $0.74 with 62.4 million
weighted average shares outstanding. G&W's adjusted diluted EPS in the
second quarter of 2018 were $0.94 with 60.9 million weighted average
shares outstanding, compared with adjusted diluted EPS in the second
quarter of 2017 of $0.80 with 62.4 million weighted average shares
outstanding.(1)
Items Affecting Comparability
In the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, G&W's results included certain
items affecting comparability between the periods that are set forth in
the following table (in millions, except per share amounts):
Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes
Impact
After-Tax Net Income/(Loss)
Attributable to G&W Impact
Diluted EPS Impact
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Corporate development and related costs
$
(0.4
)
$
(0.3
)
$
—
Restructuring costs
$
(9.4
)
$
(7.6
)
$
(0.12
)
Loss on sale of business
$
(1.4
)
$
(1.4
)
$
(0.02
)
Gain on settlement
$
6.3
$
2.3
$
0.04
Credit facility refinancing-related costs
$
(2.7
)
$
(2.0
)
$
(0.03
)
Prior period tax adjustment
$
—
$
(4.1
)
$
(0.07
)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
Corporate development and related costs
$
(3.7
)
$
(2.7
)
$
(0.04
)
Restructuring costs
$
(2.4
)
$
(2.2
)
$
(0.03
)
Gain on sale of investment
$
1.6
$
1.0
$
0.02
In the second quarter of 2018, G&W's results included corporate
development and related costs of $0.4 million, restructuring and related
costs of $9.4 million, primarily driven by our optimization activities
in the U.K., a $1.4 million loss on sale of our Continental Europe
intermodal business, ERS Railways B.V. (ERS), and a gain on settlement
of $6.3 million from the recovery of pre-petition claims associated with
Arrium Limited's voluntary administration (bankruptcy) in the second
quarter of 2016. The second quarter of 2018 also included credit
facility refinancing-related costs of $2.7 million and a $4.1 million
income tax expense associated with uncertain tax deductions on
intercompany financing arrangements in the U.K. previously recorded from
March 25, 2015, the date of the Freightliner acquisition when the
arrangements were established, through March 31, 2018.
In the second quarter of 2017, G&W's results included corporate
development and related costs of $3.7 million, primarily related to the
acquisition and integration of Pentalver Transport Limited, as well as
restructuring costs of $2.4 million, primarily in G&W's U.K./European
Region. The second quarter of 2017 also included a $1.6 million gain on
the sale of an investment in the U.S.
Second Quarter Results by Segment
Operating revenues from G&W's North American Operations increased $23.9
million, or 7.6%, to $339.6 million in the second quarter of 2018,
compared with $315.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.
North American Operations traffic increased 33,306 carloads, or 8.4%, to
430,353 carloads in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding 1,243 carloads
from new operations, same railroad traffic increased 32,063 carloads, or
8.1%. The same railroad traffic increase was principally due to
increases of 12,845 carloads of coal and coke traffic (primarily in the
Central, Midwest and Northeast regions), 6,111 carloads of metals
traffic (primarily in the Southern, Midwest and Central regions), 5,383
carloads of mineral and stone products traffic (primarily in the
Northeast and Coastal regions), 2,841 carloads of other commodity
traffic (primarily in the Southern, Central and Midwest regions), 1,949
carloads of pulp and paper products traffic (primarily in the Coastal
and Central regions), 1,449 carloads of intermodal traffic (primarily in
the Northeast Region) and 1,438 carloads of lumber and forest products
traffic (primarily in the Western and Central regions), partially offset
by a decrease of 1,256 carloads of agricultural products traffic
(primarily in the Central Region). All remaining traffic increased by a
net 1,303 carloads.
G&W's North American Operations had operating income of $80.3 million in
the second quarter of 2018, compared with $79.7 million in the second
quarter of 2017. The operating ratio for North American Operations was
76.4% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with an operating ratio of
74.8% in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted operating income from
G&W's North American Operations in the second quarter of 2018 was $81.0
million, compared with adjusted operating income of $81.2 million in the
second quarter of 2017. The adjusted operating ratio for North American
Operations was 76.1% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with an
adjusted operating ratio of 74.3% in the second quarter of 2017.(1)
Operating revenues from G&W's Australian Operations increased $2.2
million, or 2.9%, to $79.0 million in the second quarter of 2018,
compared with $76.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding a
$0.6 million increase due to the impact of foreign currency
appreciation, Australian Operations revenues increased $1.6 million, or
2.1%, primarily due to an increase in freight revenues.(2)
Australian Operations traffic increased 1,876 carloads to 147,965
carloads in the second quarter of 2018. The traffic increase was
principally due to increases of 4,623 carloads of coal and coke traffic
and 2,913 carloads of minerals and stone traffic, partially offset by
decreases of 3,268 carloads of metallic ores traffic, 1,202 carloads of
intermodal traffic and 1,200 carloads of agricultural products traffic.
All remaining traffic increased by 10 carloads.
G&W's Australian Operations had operating income of $25.9 million in the
second quarter of 2018, compared with $20.3 million in the second
quarter of 2017. The operating ratio for Australian Operations was 67.2%
in the second quarter of 2018, compared with an operating ratio of 73.6%
in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted operating income from G&W's
Australian Operations was $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2018,
compared with adjusted operating income of $20.3 million in the second
quarter of 2017. The adjusted operating ratio for Australian Operations
was 75.2% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with an adjusted
operating ratio of 73.5% in the second quarter of 2017.(1)
Operating revenues from G&W's U.K./European Operations increased $28.5
million, or 19.2%, to $176.4 million in the second quarter of 2018,
compared with $148.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding
$12.0 million from new operations, a decrease of $3.8 million from G&W's
divested ERS operations and a $9.2 million increase due to the impact of
foreign currency appreciation, U.K./European same railroad revenues
increased $11.0 million, or 7.7%, primarily due to an increase in
freight revenues in the U.K. and Poland.(2)
U.K./European Operations traffic decreased 10,901 carloads, or 4.1%, to
256,045 carloads in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding traffic from
ERS, same railroad traffic decreased 4,076 carloads, or 1.7%, to
235,222. The same railroad traffic decrease was principally due to
decreases of 9,208 carloads of intermodal traffic in the U.K., partially
offset by an increase of 5,187 carloads of minerals and stone traffic
(primarily in the U.K.). All remaining traffic decreased by 55 carloads.
G&W's U.K./European Operations had an operating loss of $3.0 million in
the second quarter of 2018, compared with an operating loss of $0.2
million in the second quarter of 2017. The operating ratio for
U.K./European Operations was 101.7% in the second quarter of 2018,
compared with an operating ratio of 100.1% in the second quarter of
2017. Adjusted operating income from G&W's U.K./European Operations was
$6.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with adjusted
operating income of $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. The
adjusted operating ratio for U.K./European Operations was 96.4% in the
second quarter of 2018, compared with an adjusted operating ratio of
97.1% in the second quarter of 2017.(1)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Measures (1)
Adjusted free cash flow measures for the six months ended June 30, 2018
and 2017 were as follows (in millions):
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
231.3
$
224.3
Allocation of adjusted cash flow to noncontrolling interest(a)
(13.0
)
(18.7
)
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to
G&W
$
218.3
$
205.6
Core capital expenditures(b)
(95.3
)
(74.7
)
Adjusted free cash flow attributable to G&W before new business
investments and grant funded projects
$
123.1
$
130.9
New business investments
(21.5
)
(1.6
)
Grant funded projects, net of proceeds received from outside parties(c)
$
1.0
$
1.1
Adjusted free cash flow attributable to G&W
$
102.5
$
130.4
(a)
Allocation of adjusted cash flow to noncontrolling interest
(Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets' (MIRA's) 48.9% equity
ownership of G&W Australia Holdings LP (GWA) since December 1, 2016)
is calculated as 48.9% of the total of (i) cash flow provided by
operating activities of G&W’s Australian Operations, less (ii) net
purchases of property and equipment of G&W’s Australian Operations.
The timing and amount of actual distributions, if any, from GWA to
G&W and MIRA made in any given period will vary and could differ
materially from the amounts presented. There were A$40.0 million (or
$30.0 million at the average exchange rate in June 2018) of such
distributions made for the six months ended June 30, 2018, of which
$15.3 million and $14.9 million was distributed to G&W and MIRA,
respectively, and no such distributions were made for the six months
ended June 30, 2017. G&W expressly disclaims any direct correlation
between the allocation of adjusted cash flow to noncontrolling
interest and actual distributions made in any given period.
(b)
Core capital expenditures represent purchases of property and
equipment as presented on the Statement of Cash Flows less grant
proceeds from outside parties, insurance proceeds for the
replacement of assets and proceeds from disposition of property and
equipment, each of which as presented on the Statement of Cash
Flows, less new business investments and grant funded projects.
(c)
Grant funded projects represent purchases of property and equipment
for projects partially or entirely funded by outside parties, net of
grant proceeds from outside parties as presented on the Statement of
Cash Flows.
Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2018, G&W repurchased approximately 1.9
million shares of Class A Common Stock for $134.9 million, which
resulted in a reduction of approximately 1.3 million shares in our
weighted average diluted shares during the second quarter.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
As previously announced, G&W's conference call to discuss financial
results for the second quarter of 2018 will be held on Friday, July 27,
2018, at 11 a.m. EDT. The dial-in number for the teleconference in the
U.S. is (800) 288-9626; outside the U.S., the dial-in number is (612)
332-0345, or the call may be accessed live over the Internet (listen
only) at www.gwrr.com/investors.
Management will be referring to a slide presentation that will also be
available at gwrr.com/investors. The webcast will be archived at www.gwrr.com/investors
until the following quarter's earnings press release. Telephone replay
is available for 30 days beginning at 1 p.m. EDT on July 27, 2018, by
dialing (800) 475-6701 (or outside the U.S., dialing 320-365-3844). The
access code is 439196.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 121 freight railroads organized in nine locally
managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.
G&W's seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
G&W's Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory
and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin
rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned
by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
G&W's U.K./Europe Region includes the U.K.'s largest rail maritime
intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well
as regional services in Continental Europe.
G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more
than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and
Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial
railcar switching and repair.
From time to time, we may use our website as a channel of distribution
of material company information. Financial and other material
information regarding G&W is routinely posted on and accessible at www.gwrr.com/investors.
In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other
information about us by enrolling your email address in the "Email
Alerts" section of www.gwrr.com/investors.
The information contained on or connected to our Internet website is not
deemed to be incorporated by reference in this press release or filed
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future
events and the future performance of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. that are
based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our
industry, management’s beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words
such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “could,”
“should,” “seeks,” “expects,” “will,” “estimates,” “trends,” “outlook,”
variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to
identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to forecast, including
the following: risks related to the operation of our railroads; severe
weather conditions and other natural occurrences, which could result in
shutdowns, derailments, railroad network and port congestion or other
substantial disruption of operations; customer demand and changes in our
operations or loss of important customers; exposure to the credit risk
of customers and counterparties; changes in commodity prices;
consummation and integration of acquisitions; economic, political and
industry conditions, including employee strikes or work stoppages;
retention and contract continuation; legislative and regulatory
developments, including changes in environmental and other laws and
regulations to which we or our customers are subject; increased
competition in relevant markets; funding needs and financing sources,
including our ability to obtain government funding for capital projects;
international complexities of operations, currency fluctuations,
finance, tax and decentralized management; challenges of managing rapid
growth, including retention and development of senior leadership;
unpredictability of fuel costs; susceptibility to and outcome of various
legal claims, lawsuits and arbitrations; increase in, or volatility
associated with, expenses related to estimated claims, self-insured
retention amounts and insurance coverage limits; consummation of new
business opportunities; decrease in revenues and/or increase in costs
and expenses; susceptibility to the risks of doing business in foreign
countries; uncertainties arising from a referendum in which voters in
the United Kingdom (U.K.) approved an exit from the European Union
(E.U.), commonly referred to as Brexit; our ability to integrate
acquired businesses successfully or to realize the expected synergies
associated with acquisitions; risks associated with our substantial
indebtedness; failure to maintain satisfactory working relationships
with partners in Australia; failure to maintain an effective system of
internal control over financial reporting as well as disclosure controls
and procedures and other risks including, but not limited to, those
noted in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors.” Therefore, actual results may differ
materially from those expressed or forecasted in any such
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of
the date of this press release or as of the date they were made. G&W
does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to publicly update
any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
1.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net
income attributable to G&W, adjusted diluted earnings per common
share (EPS), and the adjusted free cash flow measures of adjusted
net cash provided by operating activities attributable to G&W,
adjusted free cash flow attributable to G&W and adjusted free cash
flow attributable to G&W before new business investments and grant
funded projects are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended
to replace financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The information required by Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K under the
Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and
Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including a
reconciliation to their most directly comparable financial measures
calculated in accordance with GAAP, is included in the tables
attached to this press release.
2.
Foreign exchange impact is calculated by comparing the prior period
results translated from local currency to U.S. dollars using current
period exchange rates to the prior period results in U.S. dollars as
reported.
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
OPERATING REVENUES
$
594,990
$
540,433
$
1,169,651
$
1,059,541
OPERATING EXPENSES
491,865
440,700
979,613
883,908
OPERATING INCOME
103,125
99,733
190,038
175,633
INTEREST INCOME
584
581
1,082
808
INTEREST EXPENSE
(28,940
)
(25,785
)
(54,176
)
(52,150
)
OTHER LOSS, NET
288
3,196
(1,752
)
2,651
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
75,057
77,725
135,192
126,942
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(26,446
)
(29,597
)
(10,556
)
(51,525
)
NET INCOME
$
48,611
$
48,128
$
124,636
$
75,417
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
4,443
2,121
5,370
3,172
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENESEE & WYOMING INC.
$
44,168
$
46,007
$
119,266
$
72,245
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENESEE & WYOMING
INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:
$
0.74
$
0.75
$
1.96
$
1.18
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES - BASIC
59,996
61,551
60,946
61,472
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENESEE & WYOMING
INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:
$
0.73
$
0.74
$
1.93
$
1.16
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES - DILUTED
60,879
62,415
61,841
62,371
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
69,702
$
80,472
Accounts receivable, net
436,149
416,705
Materials and supplies
53,775
57,750
Prepaid expenses and other
51,263
34,606
Total current assets
610,889
589,533
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
4,613,849
4,656,921
GOODWILL
1,136,985
1,165,587
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
1,495,458
1,567,038
DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS, net
3,608
3,343
OTHER ASSETS
59,696
52,475
Total assets
$
7,920,485
$
8,034,897
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
19,074
$
27,853
Accounts payable
271,672
253,993
Accrued expenses
152,016
185,935
Total current liabilities
442,762
467,781
LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion
2,357,245
2,303,442
DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES, net
853,933
873,194
DEFERRED ITEMS - grants from outside parties
318,611
321,592
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
165,556
172,796
TOTAL EQUITY
3,782,378
3,896,092
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,920,485
$
8,034,897
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
124,636
$
75,417
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
131,735
122,287
Stock-based compensation
8,601
8,857
Deferred income taxes
(11,489
)
34,320
Net gain on sale and impairment of assets
(1,859
)
(781
)
Changes in assets and liabilities which provided/(used) cash, net of
effect of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(46,519
)
10,066
Materials and supplies
2,460
2,198
Prepaid expenses and other
(7,587
)
14,617
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
20,665
(48,282
)
Other assets and liabilities, net
10,684
5,627
Net cash provided by operating activities
231,327
224,326
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(133,328
)
(91,498
)
Grant proceeds from outside parties
12,901
11,630
Net cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(102,655
)
Proceeds from sale of business
7,927
—
Proceeds from sale of investment
—
2,100
Insurance proceeds for the replacement of assets
1,866
1,406
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
2,795
3,280
Other investing activities
(2,921
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(110,760
)
(175,737
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments on revolving line-of-credit, long-term debt and
capital leases
(673,952
)
(322,446
)
Proceeds from revolving line-of-credit and long-term borrowings
762,228
320,191
Debt amendment/issuance costs
(5,303
)
—
Common share repurchases
(192,324
)
—
Distribution to noncontrolling interest
(14,898
)
—
Installment payments on Freightliner deferred consideration
(6,255
)
—
Other financing related activities, net
(893
)
1,708
Net cash used in financing activities
(131,397
)
(547
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
60
3,382
(DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(10,770
)
51,424
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period
80,472
32,319
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period
$
69,702
$
83,743
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Operating revenues:
Freight revenues
$
418,232
70.3
%
$
383,155
70.9
%
$
817,871
69.9
%
$
760,900
71.8
%
Freight-related revenues
142,402
23.9
%
127,621
23.6
%
283,599
24.2
%
246,958
23.3
%
All other revenues
34,356
5.8
%
29,657
5.5
%
68,181
5.8
%
51,683
4.9
%
Total operating revenues
$
594,990
100.0
%
$
540,433
100.0
%
$
1,169,651
100.0
%
$
1,059,541
100.0
%
Operating expenses:
Labor and benefits(a)
$
179,838
30.2
%
$
164,222
30.4
%
$
363,554
31.1
%
$
331,360
31.3
%
Equipment rents
34,802
5.9
%
33,237
6.2
%
68,889
5.9
%
67,108
6.3
%
Purchased services(b)
61,045
10.3
%
56,795
10.5
%
125,147
10.7
%
107,796
10.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
65,745
11.0
%
61,513
11.4
%
131,735
11.3
%
122,287
11.5
%
Diesel fuel used in train operations
45,623
7.7
%
33,030
6.1
%
91,774
7.9
%
71,183
6.7
%
Electricity used in train operations
2,044
0.3
%
2,134
0.4
%
4,278
0.4
%
5,307
0.5
%
Casualties and insurance
12,984
2.2
%
10,179
1.9
%
22,950
2.0
%
22,722
2.1
%
Materials
32,376
5.4
%
26,651
4.9
%
64,845
5.5
%
47,197
4.5
%
Trackage rights
23,303
3.9
%
21,797
4.0
%
44,281
3.8
%
44,020
4.2
%
Net gain on sale and impairment of assets
(823
)
(0.1
)%
(354
)
(0.1
)%
(1,859
)
(0.2
)%
(781
)
(0.1
)%
Restructuring costs
9,362
1.6
%
2,361
0.4
%
9,645
0.8
%
6,116
0.6
%
Other expenses(c)
25,566
4.3
%
29,135
5.4
%
54,374
4.6
%
59,593
5.6
%
Total operating expenses
$
491,865
82.7
%
$
440,700
81.5
%
$
979,613
83.8
%
$
883,908
83.4
%
(a)
Includes $0.3 million and $0.4 million of corporate development and
related costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018,
respectively. Includes $0.5 million and $2.8 million of corporate
development and related costs for the three and six months ended
June 30, 2017, respectively, primarily associated with severance
costs related to the integration of the Providence & Worcester
Railroad Company (P&W).
(b)
Includes $0.1 million of corporate development and related costs for
both the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Includes $0.2
million and $0.3 million of corporate development and related costs
for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively.
(c)
Includes $6.3 million gain on settlement related to Arrium Limited's
voluntary administration for both the three and six months ended
June 30, 2018. Includes $0.4 million of credit facility
refinancing-related costs for both the three and six months ended
June 30, 2018. Includes $0.1 million of corporate development and
related costs for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
Includes $3.0 million and $6.0 million of corporate development and
related costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017,
respectively, primarily associated with the acquisition and
integration of Pentalver as well as expenses related to ongoing
corporate development projects and projects that are no longer
active.
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Operating revenues:
Freight revenues
$
259,868
76.5
%
$
238,373
75.5
%
$
505,285
76.0
%
$
476,654
75.0
%
Freight-related revenues
63,467
18.7
%
61,183
19.4
%
127,299
19.1
%
126,528
20.0
%
All other revenues
16,222
4.8
%
16,118
5.1
%
32,603
4.9
%
31,968
5.0
%
Total operating revenues
$
339,557
100.0
%
$
315,674
100.0
%
$
665,187
100.0
%
$
635,150
100.0
%
Operating expenses:
Labor and benefits(a)
$
109,289
32.2
%
$
102,082
32.4
%
$
221,206
33.3
%
$
212,240
33.4
%
Equipment rents
13,633
4.0
%
13,380
4.3
%
26,133
3.9
%
27,370
4.3
%
Purchased services(b)
14,652
4.3
%
15,423
4.9
%
28,582
4.3
%
30,096
4.7
%
Depreciation and amortization
41,247
12.2
%
38,919
12.3
%
81,878
12.3
%
77,786
12.3
%
Diesel fuel used in train operations
23,253
6.8
%
16,546
5.2
%
48,733
7.3
%
37,104
5.8
%
Casualties and insurance
10,156
3.0
%
7,811
2.5
%
16,613
2.5
%
18,044
2.8
%
Materials
13,163
3.9
%
13,061
4.1
%
26,353
4.0
%
26,524
4.2
%
Trackage rights
10,527
3.1
%
9,189
2.9
%
19,639
2.9
%
18,707
3.0
%
Net gain on sale and impairment of assets
(706
)
(0.2
)%
(328
)
(0.1
)%
(1,618
)
(0.2
)%
(760
)
(0.1
)%
Restructuring costs
7
—
%
14
—
%
41
—
%
68
—
%
Other expenses(c)
24,062
7.1
%
19,898
6.3
%
44,193
6.6
%
40,629
6.4
%
Total operating expenses
$
259,283
76.4
%
$
235,995
74.8
%
$
511,753
76.9
%
$
487,808
76.8
%
Operating income
$
80,274
$
79,679
$
153,434
$
147,342
Expenditures for additions to property & equipment, net of grants
from outside parties
$
48,924
$
40,012
$
87,487
$
64,227
(a)
Includes $0.3 million and $0.4 million of corporate development and
related costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018,
respectively. Includes $0.4 million and $2.7 million of corporate
development and related costs for the three and six months ended
June 30, 2017, respectively, primarily associated with severance
costs related to the integration of P&W.
(b)
Includes $0.1 million of corporate development and related costs for
the six months ended June 30, 2017.
(c)
Includes $0.4 million of credit facility refinancing-related costs
for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Includes $0.1
million of corporate and development and related costs for both the
three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Includes $1.1 million and
$4.0 million of corporate development and related costs for the
three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively, primarily
associated with ongoing corporate development projects as well as
projects that are no longer active.
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AUSTRALIAN OPERATIONS SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Operating revenues:
Freight revenues
$
66,075
83.6
%
$
63,753
83.0
%
$
129,086
83.9
%
$
124,627
82.7
%
Freight-related revenues
11,515
14.6
%
11,500
15.0
%
22,078
14.3
%
23,209
15.4
%
All other revenues
1,439
1.8
%
1,556
2.0
%
2,699
1.8
%
2,880
1.9
%
Total operating revenues
$
79,029
100.0
%
$
76,809
100.0
%
$
153,863
100.0
%
$
150,716
100.0
%
Operating expenses:
Labor and benefits
$
18,886
23.9
%
$
17,775
23.1
%
$
37,918
24.7
%
$
34,829
23.1
%
Equipment rents
1,183
1.5
%
1,334
1.7
%
2,498
1.6
%
2,735
1.8
%
Purchased services
6,895
8.7
%
6,470
8.4
%
13,284
8.6
%
12,682
8.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
15,288
19.4
%
14,970
19.5
%
31,295
20.3
%
30,162
20.0
%
Diesel fuel used in train operations
8,173
10.3
%
6,320
8.2
%
15,483
10.1
%
12,910
8.6
%
Casualties and insurance
1,766
2.2
%
1,379
1.8
%
3,547
2.3
%
2,852
1.9
%
Materials
2,761
3.5
%
2,517
3.3
%
5,722
3.7
%
5,231
3.5
%
Trackage rights
2,364
3.0
%
3,484
4.6
%
4,578
3.0
%
6,892
4.6
%
Net gain on sale and impairment of assets
(67
)
(0.1
)%
(20
)
—
%
(113
)
(0.1
)%
(22
)
—
%
Restructuring costs
—
—
%
—
—
%
—
—
%
338
0.2
%
Other expenses, net(a)
(4,116
)
(5.2
)%
2,330
3.0
%
(2,221
)
(1.4
)%
4,698
3.1
%
Total operating expenses
$
53,133
67.2
%
$
56,559
73.6
%
$
111,991
72.8
%
$
113,307
75.2
%
Operating income
$
25,896
$
20,250
$
41,872
$
37,409
Expenditures for additions to property & equipment, net of grants
from outside parties
$
14,489
$
3,714
$
19,751
$
5,176
(a)
Includes $6.3 million gain on settlement related to Arrium Limited's
voluntary administration for both the three and six months ended
June 30, 2018. Includes $0.1 million and $0.2 million of corporate
development and related costs for the three and six months ended
June 30, 2017, respectively.
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
U.K./EUROPEAN OPERATIONS SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Operating revenues:
Freight revenues
$
92,289
52.3
%
$
81,029
54.8
%
$
183,500
52.3
%
$
159,619
58.3
%
Freight-related revenues
67,420
38.2
%
54,938
37.1
%
134,222
38.3
%
97,221
35.5
%
All other revenues
16,695
9.5
%
11,983
8.1
%
32,879
9.4
%
16,835
6.2
%
Total operating revenues
$
176,404
100.0
%
$
147,950
100.0
%
$
350,601
100.0
%
$
273,675
100.0
%
Operating expenses:
Labor and benefits(a)
$
51,663
29.3
%
$
44,365
29.9
%
$
104,430
29.8
%
$
84,291
30.8
%
Equipment rents
19,986
11.3
%
18,523
12.5
%
40,258
11.5
%
37,003
13.5
%
Purchased services(b)
39,498
22.4
%
34,902
23.6
%
83,281
23.8
%
65,018
23.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
9,210
5.2
%
7,624
5.1
%
18,562
5.3
%
14,339
5.2
%
Diesel fuel used in train operations
14,197
8.0
%
10,164
6.9
%
27,558
7.9
%
21,169
7.7
%
Electricity used in train operations
2,044
1.2
%
2,134
1.4
%
4,278
1.2
%
5,307
2.0
%
Casualties and insurance
1,062
0.6
%
989
0.7
%
2,790
0.8
%
1,826
0.7
%
Materials
16,452
9.3
%
11,073
7.5
%
32,770
9.3
%
15,442
5.6
%
Trackage rights
10,412
5.9
%
9,124
6.2
%
20,064
5.7
%
18,421
6.7
%
Net (gain)/loss on sale and impairment of assets
(50
)
—
%
(6
)
—
%
(128
)
—
%
1
—
%
Restructuring costs
9,355
5.3
%
2,347
1.6
%
9,604
2.7
%
5,710
2.1
%
Other expenses(c)
5,620
3.2
%
6,907
4.7
%
12,402
3.5
%
14,266
5.2
%
Total operating expenses
$
179,449
101.7
%
$
148,146
100.1
%
$
355,869
101.5
%
$
282,793
103.3
%
Operating loss
$
(3,045
)
$
(196
)
$
(5,268
)
$
(9,118
)
Expenditures for additions to property & equipment, net of grants
from outside parties
$
4,726
$
6,175
$
13,189
$
10,465
(a)
Includes $0.1 million of corporate development and related costs for
both the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, associated with
severance costs related to the integration of Pentalver.
(b)
Includes $0.2 million of corporate development and related costs for
both the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, associated with
severance costs related to the integration of Pentalver.
(c)
Includes a reduction of $0.1 million of corporate development and
related costs for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Includes $1.8
million of corporate development and related costs for both the
three and six months ended June 30, 2017, associated with severance
costs related to the integration of Pentalver.
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FREIGHT REVENUES, CARLOADS AND AVERAGE REVENUES PER CARLOAD
COMPARISON BY COMMODITY GROUP
(dollars in thousands, except average revenues per carload)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
North American Operations
Australian Operations
U.K./European Operations
Total Operations
Commodity Group
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Agricultural Products
$
29,693
51,762
$
574
$
6,006
14,175
$
424
$
785
607
$
1,293
$
36,484
66,544
$
548
Autos & Auto Parts
5,806
9,106
638
—
—
—
—
—
—
5,806
9,106
638
Chemicals & Plastics
38,972
45,285
861
—
—
—
—
—
—
38,972
45,285
861
Coal & Coke
19,087
59,346
322
32,570
97,282
335
2,687
4,038
665
54,344
160,666
338
Food & Kindred Products
8,476
14,907
569
—
—
—
—
—
—
8,476
14,907
569
Intermodal
380
3,816
100
17,102
13,957
1,225
66,483
201,058
331
83,965
218,831
384
Lumber & Forest Products
23,810
37,733
631
—
—
—
—
—
—
23,810
37,733
631
Metallic Ores
3,670
4,448
825
8,125
5,586
1,455
—
—
—
11,795
10,034
1,176
Metals
32,493
40,806
796
—
—
—
—
—
—
32,493
40,806
796
Minerals & Stone
38,034
62,156
612
2,087
16,891
124
22,326
50,322
444
62,447
129,369
483
Petroleum Products
16,151
24,340
664
185
74
2,500
8
20
400
16,344
24,434
669
Pulp & Paper
29,514
41,762
707
—
—
—
—
—
—
29,514
41,762
707
Waste
7,339
14,837
495
—
—
—
—
—
—
7,339
14,837
495
Other
6,443
20,049
321
—
—
—
—
—
—
6,443
20,049
321
Totals
$
259,868
430,353
$
604
$
66,075
147,965
$
447
$
92,289
256,045
$
360
$
418,232
834,363
$
501
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
North American Operations
Australian Operations
U.K./European Operations
Total Operations
Commodity Group
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Agricultural Products
$
31,279
52,953
$
591
$
5,932
15,375
$
386
$
829
746
$
1,111
$
38,040
69,074
$
551
Autos & Auto Parts
5,730
9,184
624
—
—
—
—
—
—
5,730
9,184
624
Chemicals & Plastics
37,400
44,814
835
—
—
—
—
—
—
37,400
44,814
835
Coal & Coke
15,382
46,501
331
27,758
92,659
300
1,719
3,974
433
44,859
143,134
313
Food & Kindred Products
8,325
14,806
562
—
—
—
—
—
—
8,325
14,806
562
Intermodal
238
2,367
101
17,234
15,159
1,137
60,793
217,091
280
78,265
234,617
334
Lumber & Forest Products
22,323
35,619
627
—
—
—
—
—
—
22,323
35,619
627
Metallic Ores
2,920
4,249
687
10,659
8,854
1,204
—
—
—
13,579
13,103
1,036
Metals
26,079
34,695
752
—
—
—
—
—
—
26,079
34,695
752
Minerals & Stone
34,562
56,768
609
2,016
13,978
144
17,688
45,135
392
54,266
115,881
468
Petroleum Products
15,844
23,912
663
154
64
2,406
—
—
—
15,998
23,976
667
Pulp & Paper
26,077
39,813
655
—
—
—
—
—
—
26,077
39,813
655
Waste
7,144
14,387
497
—
—
—
—
—
—
7,144
14,387
497
Other
5,070
16,979
299
—
—
—
—
—
—
5,070
16,979
299
Totals
$
238,373
397,047
$
600
$
63,753
146,089
$
436
$
81,029
266,946
$
304
$
383,155
810,082
$
473
* Represents physical railcars and the estimated railcar equivalents of
commodities transported by metric ton or other measure, as well as
intermodal units.
GENESEE & WYOMING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FREIGHT REVENUES, CARLOADS AND AVERAGE REVENUES PER CARLOAD
COMPARISON BY COMMODITY GROUP
(dollars in thousands, except average revenues per carload)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
North American Operations
Australian Operations
U.K./European Operations
Total Operations
Commodity Group
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Agricultural Products
$
61,065
105,526
$
579
$
11,489
27,287
$
421
$
2,020
1,573
$
1,284
$
74,574
134,386
$
555
Autos & Auto Parts
11,173
17,822
627
—
—
—
—
—
—
11,173
17,822
627
Chemicals & Plastics
75,189
88,627
848
—
—
—
—
—
—
75,189
88,627
848
Coal & Coke
39,032
121,312
322
64,149
194,138
330
6,163
9,933
620
109,344
325,383
336
Food & Kindred Products
16,826
30,090
559
—
—
—
—
—
—
16,826
30,090
559
Intermodal
689
6,900
100
33,075
26,711
1,238
133,804
411,838
325
167,568
445,449
376
Lumber & Forest Products
46,249
73,983
625
—
—
—
—
—
—
46,249
73,983
625
Metallic Ores
7,243
8,844
819
15,856
10,457
1,516
—
—
—
23,099
19,301
1,197
Metals
60,887
76,044
801
—
—
—
—
—
—
60,887
76,044
801
Minerals & Stone
68,552
109,852
624
4,181
32,754
128
41,505
94,466
439
114,238
237,072
482
Petroleum Products
34,634
50,000
693
336
133
2,526
8
20
400
34,978
50,153
697
Pulp & Paper
58,385
83,119
702
—
—
—
—
—
—
58,385
83,119
702
Waste
13,227
26,818
493
—
—
—
—
—
—
13,227
26,818
493
Other
12,134
37,429
324
—
—
—
—
—
—
12,134
37,429
324
Totals
$
505,285
836,366
$
604
$
129,086
291,480
$
443
$
183,500
517,830
$
354
$
817,871
1,645,676
$
497
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
North American Operations
Australian Operations
U.K./European Operations
Total Operations
Commodity Group
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Freight Revenues
Carloads*
Average Revenues Per
Carload
Agricultural Products
$
64,257
110,204
$
583
$
11,678
30,641
$
381
$
2,568
2,259
$
1,137
$
78,503
143,104
$
549
Autos & Auto Parts
10,940
17,977
609
—
—
—
—
—
—
10,940
17,977
609
Chemicals & Plastics
74,915
90,822
825
—
—
—
—
—
—
74,915
90,822
825
Coal & Coke
37,115
109,800
338
57,279
190,343
301
5,119
14,535
352
99,513
314,678
316
Food & Kindred Products
16,599
29,676
559
—
—
—
—
—
—
16,599
29,676
559
Intermodal
415
4,168
100
33,101
28,737
1,152
122,789
440,904
278
156,305
473,809
330
Lumber & Forest Products
42,699
69,174
617
—
—
—
—
—
—
42,699
69,174
617
Metallic Ores
6,816
9,173
743
18,290
15,760
1,161
—
—
—
25,106
24,933
1,007
Metals
52,673
70,493
747
—
—
—
—
—
—
52,673
70,493
747
Minerals & Stone
62,677
103,813
604
3,995
29,906
134
29,143
78,064
373
95,815
211,783
452
Petroleum Products
34,271
49,049
699
284
118
2,407
—
—
—
34,555
49,167
703
Pulp & Paper
51,555
78,587
656
—
—
—
—
—
—
51,555
78,587
656
Waste
12,338
25,131
491
—
—
—
—
—
—
12,338
25,131
491
Other
9,384
31,996
293
—
—
—
—
—
—
9,384
31,996
293
Totals
$
476,654
800,063
$
596
$
124,627
295,505
$
422
$
159,619
535,762
$
298
$
760,900
1,631,330
$
466
* Represents physical railcars and the estimated railcar equivalents of
commodities transported by metric ton or other measure, as well as
intermodal units.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to adjusted operating income,
adjusted operating ratio, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted net
income attributable to G&W, adjusted diluted earnings per common share
(EPS) and the adjusted free cash flow measures of adjusted net cash
provided by operating activities attributable to G&W, adjusted free cash
flow attributable to G&W and adjusted free cash flow attributable to G&W
before new business investments and grant funded projects, which are
“non-GAAP financial measures” as this term is defined in Item 10(e) of
Regulation S-K under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 and Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934. In accordance with these rules, G&W has reconciled these
non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP
measures.
Management views these non-GAAP financial measures as important measures
of G&W’s operating performance or, in the case of the adjusted free cash
flow measures, a useful indicator of cash flow that may be available for
discretionary use by G&W. Management also views these non-GAAP financial
measures as a way to assess comparability between periods. Key
limitations of the adjusted free cash flow measures include the
assumptions that G&W will be able to refinance its existing debt when it
matures and meet other cash flow obligations from financing activities,
such as principal payments on debt.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to represent, and
should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to,
their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial
measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial
measures used by other companies.
The following tables set forth reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP
financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure ($ in
millions, except per share amounts).
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
North American Operations
Australian Operations
U.K./ European Operations
Total Operations
Operating revenues
$
339.6
$
79.0
$
176.4
$
595.0
Operating expenses
259.3
53.1
179.4
491.9
Operating income/(loss)(a)
$
80.3
$
25.9
$
(3.0
)
$
103.1
Operating ratio (b)
76.4
%
67.2
%
101.7
%
82.7
%
Operating expenses
$
259.3
$
53.1
$
179.4
$
491.9
Corporate development and related costs
(0.3
)
—
—
(0.4
)
Restructuring costs
—
—
(9.4
)
(9.4
)
Credit facility refinancing-related costs
(0.4
)
—
—
(0.4
)
Gain on settlement
—
6.3
—
6.3
Adjusted operating expenses
$
258.5
$
59.4
$
170.1
$
488.0
Adjusted operating income
$
81.0
$
19.6
$
6.3
$
107.0
Adjusted operating ratio
76.1
%
75.2
%
96.4
%
82.0
%
(a)
Operating income is calculated as operating revenues less operating
expenses.
(b)
Operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses divided by
operating revenues.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017
North American Operations
Australian Operations
U.K./ European Operations
Total Operations
Operating revenues
$
315.7
$
76.8
$
148.0
$
540.4
Operating expenses
236.0
56.6
148.1
440.7
Operating income/(loss) (a)
$
79.7
$
20.3
$
(0.2
)
$
99.7
Operating ratio (b)
74.8
%
73.6
%
100.1
%
81.5
%
Operating expenses
$
236.0
$
56.6
$
148.1
$
440.7
Corporate development and related costs
(1.5
)
(0.1
)
(2.1
)
(3.7
)
Restructuring costs
—
—
(2.3
)
(2.4
)
Adjusted operating expenses
$
234.5
$
56.5
$
143.7
$
434.7
Adjusted operating income
$
81.2
$
20.3
$
4.2
$
105.8
Adjusted operating ratio
74.3
%
73.5
%
97.1
%
80.4
%
(a)
Operating income is calculated as operating revenues less operating
expenses.
(b)
Operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses divided by
operating revenues.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Income Before Income Taxes
Provision for
Income Taxes
Net Income Attributable to G&W
Diluted EPS
As reported
$
75.1
$
(26.4
)
$
44.2
$
0.73
Add back certain items:
Corporate development and related costs
0.4
(0.1
)
0.3
—
Restructuring costs
9.4
(1.8
)
7.6
0.12
Loss from sale of ERS
1.4
—
1.4
0.02
Gain on settlement
(6.3
)
1.9
(2.3
)
(0.04
)
Credit facility refinancing-related costs
2.7
(0.7
)
2.0
0.03
Prior period tax adjustment
—
4.1
4.1
0.07
As adjusted
$
82.5
$
(23.0
)
$
57.2
$
0.94
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
Income Before Income Taxes
Provision for Income Taxes
Net Income Attributable to G&W
Diluted EPS
As reported
$
77.7
$
(29.6
)
$
46.0
$
0.74
Add back certain items:
Corporate development and related costs
3.7
(0.9
)
2.7
0.04
Restructuring costs
2.4
(0.2
)
2.2
0.03
Gain on sale of investment
$
(1.6
)
$
0.7
$
(1.0
)
$
(0.02
)
As adjusted
$
82.1
$
(30.0
)
$
49.9
$
0.80
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Measures
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
231.3
$
224.3
Allocation of adjusted cash flow to noncontrolling interest(a)
(13.0
)
(18.7
)
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to
G&W
$
218.3
$
205.6
Core capital expenditures(b)
(95.3
)
(74.7
)
Adjusted free cash flow attributable to G&W before new business
investments and grant funded projects
$
123.1
$
130.9
New business investments(b)
(21.5
)
(1.6
)
Grant funded projects, net of proceeds received from outside parties(b)
1.0
1.1
Adjusted free cash flow attributable to G&W
$
102.5
$
130.4
(a)
Allocation of adjusted cash flow to noncontrolling interest
(Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets' (MIRA's) 48.9% equity
ownership of G&W Australia Holdings LP (GWA) since December 1, 2016)
is calculated as 48.9% of the total of (i) cash flow provided by
operating activities of G&W’s Australian Operations, less (ii) net
purchases of property and equipment of G&W’s Australian Operations.
The timing and amount of actual distributions, if any, from GWA to
G&W and MIRA made in any given period will vary and could differ
materially from the amounts presented. There were A$40.0 million (or
$30.0 million at the average exchange rate in June 2018) of such
distributions made for the six months ended June 30, 2018, of which
$15.3 million and $14.9 million was distributed to G&W and MIRA,
respectively, and no such distributions were made for the six months
ended June 30, 2017. G&W expressly disclaims any direct correlation
between the allocation of adjusted cash flow to noncontrolling
interest and actual distributions made in any given period.
(b)
See breakout below.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Core Capital(c)
New Business Investments
Grant Funded Projects(d)
Total
Purchase of property and equipment
$
(99.9
)
$
(21.5
)
$
(11.9
)
$
(133.3
)
Grant proceeds from outside parties
—
—
12.9
12.9
Insurance proceeds for the replacement of assets
1.9
—
—
1.9
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
2.8
—
—
2.8
Purchase of property and equipment, net
$
(95.3
)
$
(21.5
)
$
1.0
$
(115.8
)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Core Capital(c)
New Business Investments
Grant Funded Projects(d)
Total
Purchase of property and equipment
$
(79.4
)
$
(1.6
)
$
(10.5
)
$
(91.5
)
Grant proceeds from outside parties
—
—
11.6
11.6
Insurance proceeds for the replacement of assets
1.4
—
—
1.4
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
3.3
—
—
3.3
Purchase of property and equipment, net
$
(74.7
)
$
(1.6
)
$
1.1
$
(75.2
)
(c)
Core capital expenditures represent purchases of property and
equipment as presented on the Statement of Cash Flows less grant
proceeds from outside parties, insurance proceeds for the
replacement of assets and proceeds from disposition of property a nd
equipment, each of which as presented on the Statement of Cash
Flows, less new business investments and grant funded projects.
(d)
Grant funded projects represent purchases of property and equipment
for projects partially or entirely funded by outside parties, net of
grant proceeds from outside parties as presented on the Statement of
Cash Flows.