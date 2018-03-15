Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesis Healthcare Inc    GEN

GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC (GEN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Genesis to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15, 2018; Expects to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results on March 16, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:24am CET

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company), one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  The conference is being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. A live webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

Genesis also announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2017 results before the market opens on Friday, March 16, 2018. A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company’s website at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with more than 450 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 30 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,600 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China.  References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Lori Mayer, Genesis HealthCare
610-925-2000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC
12:24aGenesis to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15, ..
GL
03/14GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/07GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Eve..
AQ
03/06Genesis HealthCare Closes on Previously Announced Financing Commitments
GL
03/02GENESIS HEALTHCARE : Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standard
AQ
03/01GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/01Genesis HealthCare Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standard
GL
02/23FRIDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Construction Stocks
AQ
02/22GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregiste..
AQ
02/21Genesis Announces New Financing Commitments and Provides Updates to Previousl..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01I Am A 'FearLeader' For Senior Housing Properties 
02/26Ventas Is A Battle-Tested REIT That Has Found Its Way 
02/22Genesis HealthCare's revamped finances fail to excite investors; shares down .. 
02/22Midday Gainers / Losers (2/22/2018) 
02/22VENTAS : Management Steering The Ship The Wrong Way 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 5 386 M
EBIT 2017 226 M
Net income 2017 -683 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,05x
Capitalization 246 M
Chart GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC
Duration : Period :
Genesis Healthcare Inc Technical Analysis Chart | GEN | US37185X1063 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,90 $
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George V. Hager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Fish Chairman
Paul D. Bach Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas DiVittorio Chief Financial Officer
Richard L. Castor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC108.42%246
ORPÉA4.53%8 222
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.-23.81%1 377
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC-14.62%544
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-9.19%413
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD-5.36%388
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.