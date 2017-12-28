Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

12/28/2017 | 02:35am CET

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that investors filed a securities class action complaint against Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA) on behalf of all purchasers of Genocea securities between August 4, 2016 and September 25, 2017, for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by Genocea's officers and directors. Genocea is a biopharmaceutical company that develops T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: www.robbinsarroyo.com/genocea-biosciences-inc-dec-2017

Genocea Accused of Misleading Shareholders Regarding its Clinical Trials

According to the complaint, Genocea's genital herpes immunotherapy product GEN-003 was the company's lead product candidate until September 26, 2017. Prior to this date, Genocea touted the viability of GEN-003, calling it the "first-ever therapeutic vaccine for a chronic infection and the first advance in the treatment of genital herpes in more than 20 years," and repeatedly stated that GEN-003's phase 3 trial was to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017. Genocea also continually assured the investing public that the company had the funds "sufficient to support operating expenses, capital expenditures requirements, and debt obligations into the first quarter 2018," and as late as May 5, 2017, stated it had the "ability to modify its operating plans in order to fund operations through at least one year from the issue of this quarterly report." However, contrary to these statements, on September 25, 2017, Genocea announced that it was ceasing GEN-003 spending and activities and reducing its workforce by approximately 40 percent. On this news, Genocea's stock fell over $4.00 per share, or nearly 76.5%, to close at $1.25 per share on September 26, 2017.

Genocea Shareholders Have Legal Options

For more information about your rights and potential remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected], or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2017
