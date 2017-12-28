Robbins Arroyo LLP: Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that investors
filed a securities class action complaint against Genocea Biosciences,
Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA) on behalf of all purchasers of Genocea securities
between August 4, 2016 and September 25, 2017, for alleged violations of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by Genocea's officers and directors.
Genocea is a biopharmaceutical company that develops T cell-directed
vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: www.robbinsarroyo.com/genocea-biosciences-inc-dec-2017
Genocea Accused of Misleading Shareholders Regarding its Clinical
Trials
According to the complaint, Genocea's genital herpes immunotherapy
product GEN-003 was the company's lead product candidate until September
26, 2017. Prior to this date, Genocea touted the viability of GEN-003,
calling it the "first-ever therapeutic vaccine for a chronic infection
and the first advance in the treatment of genital herpes in more than 20
years," and repeatedly stated that GEN-003's phase 3 trial was to
commence in the fourth quarter of 2017. Genocea also continually assured
the investing public that the company had the funds "sufficient to
support operating expenses, capital expenditures requirements, and debt
obligations into the first quarter 2018," and as late as May 5, 2017,
stated it had the "ability to modify its operating plans in order to
fund operations through at least one year from the issue of this
quarterly report." However, contrary to these statements, on September
25, 2017, Genocea announced that it was ceasing GEN-003 spending and
activities and reducing its workforce by approximately 40 percent. On
this news, Genocea's stock fell over $4.00 per share, or nearly 76.5%,
to close at $1.25 per share on September 26, 2017.
Genocea Shareholders Have Legal Options
For more information about your rights and potential remedies, contact
attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected],
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005543/en/