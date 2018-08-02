Genomic Health, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
GENOMIC HEALTH, INC. (GHDX)

GENOMIC HEALTH, INC. (GHDX)
08/02/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-5F993CB4F6C88.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 377 M
EBIT 2018 14,2 M
Net income 2018 6,15 M
Finance 2018 138 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 428,70
P/E ratio 2019 70,31
EV / Sales 2018 4,67x
EV / Sales 2019 4,11x
Capitalization 1 899 M
Technical analysis trends GENOMIC HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 41,4 $
Spread / Average Target -24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimberly J. Popovits Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frederic G. Pla Chief Operating Officer
G. Bradley Cole CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Steven Shak Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Michael Vedda Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENOMIC HEALTH, INC.58.57%1 899
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 120
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.68%25 158
LONZA GROUP15.95%22 892
INCYTE CORPORATION-30.75%14 104
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.13%11 139
