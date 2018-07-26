Log in
GENOMIC HEALTH, INC. (GHDX)
Genomic Health : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 2, 2018

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 2 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results. The call and webcast will follow the release of the second quarter financial results after market close.

Conference Call Details 
To access the live conference call on August 2 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time via phone, please dial (877) 303-7208 from the United States and Canada, or +1 (224) 357-2389 internationally.  The conference call ID is 2089377. Please dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. 

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the presentation, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's web site at http://investor.genomichealth.com. Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary.

About Genomic Health 
Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) is the world's leading provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests that help optimize cancer care, including addressing the overtreatment of the disease, one of the greatest issues in healthcare today. With its Oncotype IQ® Genomic Intelligence Platform, the company is applying its world-class scientific and commercial expertise and infrastructure to lead the translation of clinical and genomic big data into actionable results for treatment planning throughout the cancer patient journey, from diagnosis to treatment selection and monitoring. The Oncotype IQ portfolio of genomic tests and services currently consists of the company's flagship line of Oncotype DX® gene expression tests that have been used to guide treatment decisions for more than 900,000 cancer patients worldwide. Genomic Health is expanding its test portfolio to include additional liquid- and tissue-based tests, including the recently launched Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test. The company is based in Redwood City, California, with international headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. For more information, please visit, www.GenomicHealth.com and follow the company on Twitter: @GenomicHealthFacebookYouTube and LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Genomic Health disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NOTE: The Genomic Health logo, Oncotype, Oncotype DX, Recurrence Score, DCIS Score, Genomic Prostate Score, Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect and Oncotype IQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Genomic Health, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

GHDX-F

Genomic Health, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Genomic Health, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomic-health-to-announce-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-thursday-august-2-2018-300685206.html

SOURCE Genomic Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
