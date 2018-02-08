Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Genting Singapore PLC    GENS   GB0043620292

GENTING SINGAPORE PLC (GENS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Genting Singapore : Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Direct Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 10:55am CET

% $# ! "!

" $ &$"&!'! $

)((

* )((

652 /3,42-+1 .0 +-/ .-+,

( 8 $ 7)

8

7E

( 8a

7($

7(E

7

7 8a

( c

;Q:/ B? /

(( EE E

ef

8a

c

d

f.

*] [ E O)X /;? @:1 ($

8

7

O)

D $ NF MKK MLK /GKFJ =IH =GF

()

7)

7)

7)

)

? B; . / : @?A @?6 /; > /<;:69 / = /<;:96

;? > C:@

$ NF MKK MLK /GKFJ =IH =GF

-

3H3-/ .1W V.P .5 /U41-P35T / SQ04Q,R

)

U41 W. .0RP03XW/,-=UX53Y5

/-6,4

/Q3-P,6-1, .W

)

54YQZ32GFJFG+K0

O)X /;? @:1

($

_ @: @`0 /_;:CA?6

7($ 7(Ehg9`: : / f / f:

e2

? B; . / : @?A @?6 /; > /<;:69 / = /<;:96

54YQZ32GFJFG+K0

_ @: @`0 /_;:CA?6

.

(

(

c

d

( 7

BgA hg j e?ff

onmJl / k >f /

>Wi . . .1+0

:

?

@:90

Genting Singapore PLC (Incorporated in the Isle of Man No. 003846V) First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 4DF, British Isles

ANNOUNCEMENT ON MEMBERS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF DIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Genting Singapore PLC (the "Company") wishes to announce that further to the Company's announcement dated 29 December 2017, Genting Singapore Aviation III Ltd., the Company's direct wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Bermuda, has been dissolved.

By Order of the Board

Genting Singapore PLC

Aaron Wee

Company Secretary

8 February 2018

Genting Singapore plc published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 09:54:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
10:55a GENTING SINGAPORE : Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Direct Wholly-Owned Subsid..
01/18 GENTING SINGAPORE : Financial Statements and Related Announcement
2017 GENTING SINGAPORE : Members’ Voluntary Liquidation of Direct Wholly-Owned ..
2017 GENTING SINGAPORE : Changes to the composition of the Board and Board Committees
2017 GENTING SINGAPORE : SGX Template Announcement on Resignation of Independent Non-..
2017 GENTING SINGAPORE : Notice of Transfer and use of Treasury Shares
2017 GENTING SINGAPORE : Members' Voluntary Liquidations of Indirect Wholly-Owned Sub..
2017 GENTING SINGAPORE : Members' Voluntary Liquidations of Direct Wholly-Owned Subsi..
2017 GENTING SINGAPORE : Announcement on Striking-Off of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsid..
2017 GENTING SINGAPORE : Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Genting Singapore reports Q3 results
2017 Japan tries to hash out gambling rules
2017 Genting Singapore reports Q2 results
2017 Genting Singapore Plc reports Q2 results
2017 Genting Singapore Plc reports Q2 results
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2017 2 442 M
EBIT 2017 897 M
Net income 2017 674 M
Finance 2017 2 370 M
Yield 2017 2,38%
P/E ratio 2017 22,93
P/E ratio 2018 20,04
EV / Sales 2017 5,27x
EV / Sales 2018 4,81x
Capitalization 15 238 M
Chart GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Genting Singapore PLC Technical Analysis Chart | GENS | GB0043620292 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,46  SGD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hee Teck Tan President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Kok Thay Lim Executive Chairman
Shi Ruh Lee Chief Financial Officer
Yik Min Tjong Independent Non-Executive Director
Seow Chuan Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-4.55%11 480
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.6.65%58 045
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL4.46%19 634
WYNN RESORTS-3.19%18 225
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.42%8 035
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%6 190
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.