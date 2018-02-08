Genting Singapore : Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Direct Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

% $# ! "!

Genting Singapore PLC (Incorporated in the Isle of Man No. 003846V) First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 4DF, British Isles

ANNOUNCEMENT ON MEMBERS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF DIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Genting Singapore PLC (the "Company") wishes to announce that further to the Company's announcement dated 29 December 2017, Genting Singapore Aviation III Ltd., the Company's direct wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Bermuda, has been dissolved.

By Order of the Board

Genting Singapore PLC

Aaron Wee

Company Secretary

8 February 2018