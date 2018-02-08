Genting Singapore : Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Direct Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

% $# ! "!
Genting Singapore PLC (Incorporated in the Isle of Man No. 003846V) First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 4DF, British Isles
ANNOUNCEMENT ON MEMBERS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF DIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
Genting Singapore PLC (the "Company") wishes to announce that further to the Company's announcement dated 29 December 2017, Genting Singapore Aviation III Ltd., the Company's direct wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Bermuda, has been dissolved.
By Order of the Board
Genting Singapore PLC
Aaron Wee
Company Secretary
8 February 2018
Genting Singapore plc published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 09:54:06 UTC.