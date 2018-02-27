Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Genting Singapore PLC    GENS   GB0043620292

GENTING SINGAPORE PLC (GENS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Genting Singapore : Net Profit Slumped in 4th Quarter, Missing Forecasts -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:39pm CET

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) said fourth-quarter net profit slumped 88.3% from a year ago, missing forecasts, on impairment losses and a year-earlier one-off gain from an asset disposal.

Higher finance costs and a lower share of joint-venture results also weighed down results, according to Genting's financial statement filed to the stock exchange. The company's operations include casinos and plantations.

Net profit dropped to 133.15 million ringgit ($34.2 million) from MYR1.14 billion a year earlier, according to the statement. The result fell short of the MYR148.60 million average estimate from a poll by Eikon.

Revenue climbed 10.6% to MYR5.26 billion from MYR4.75 billion.

Full-year 2017 net profit totaled MYR1.45 billion, missing the MYR1.89 billion average estimate from the Eikon poll.

Genting, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, said it would continue ramping up direct-marketing efforts to drive visitation and frequency of play at Resorts World Casino New York City. The conglomerate also said it was focusing on a $400 million expansion at the casino, including a 400-room hotel, added gaming space, food and beverage outlets as well as more retail and entertainment offerings.

Genting, which controls Genting Singapore PLC (G13.SG), said the latter company's management was preparing for the eventual bidding process for a Japanese gambling license.

Shares in Genting closed 0.78% higher at MYR8.99 ringgit before the release of earnings. The benchmark stock index ended the day 0.61% higher.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENTING BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
01:39pGENTING SINGAPORE : Net Profit Slumped in 4th Quarter, Missing Forecasts -- Upda..
DJ
02/23GENTING SINGAPORE : Notice of Transfer & Use of Treasury Shares
PU
02/20GENTING SINGAPORE PLC : annual earnings release
02/08GENTING SINGAPORE : Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Direct Wholly-Owned Subsid..
PU
01/18GENTING SINGAPORE : Financial Statements and Related Announcement
PU
2017GENTING SINGAPORE : Members’ Voluntary Liquidation of Direct Wholly-Owned ..
PU
2017GENTING SINGAPORE : SGX Template Announcement on Resignation of Independent Non-..
PU
2017GENTING SINGAPORE : Changes to the composition of the Board and Board Committees
PU
2017GENTING SINGAPORE : Notice of Transfer and use of Treasury Shares
PU
2017GENTING SINGAPORE : Members' Voluntary Liquidations of Indirect Wholly-Owned Sub..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Genting Singapore reports Q4 results 
2017Genting Singapore reports Q3 results 
2017Japan tries to hash out gambling rules 
2017Genting Singapore reports Q2 results 
2017Genting Singapore Plc reports Q2 results 
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2018 2 502 M
EBIT 2018 928 M
Net income 2018 742 M
Finance 2018 2 951 M
Yield 2018 2,87%
P/E ratio 2018 19,67
P/E ratio 2019 18,91
EV / Sales 2018 4,67x
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
Capitalization 14 634 M
Chart GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Genting Singapore PLC Technical Analysis Chart | GENS | GB0043620292 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,47  SGD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hee Teck Tan President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Kok Thay Lim Executive Chairman
Shi Ruh Lee Chief Financial Officer
Yik Min Tjong Independent Non-Executive Director
Seow Chuan Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-8.33%11 103
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.4.98%58 456
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL3.35%20 002
WYNN RESORTS-2.61%17 370
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.23%7 415
KANGWON LAND, INC.--.--%5 845
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.