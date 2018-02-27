Genting Singapore : Net Profit Slumped in 4th Quarter, Missing Forecasts -- Update

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Conglomerate Genting Bhd. (3182.KU) said fourth-quarter net profit slumped 88.3% from a year ago, missing forecasts, on impairment losses and a year-earlier one-off gain from an asset disposal.

Higher finance costs and a lower share of joint-venture results also weighed down results, according to Genting's financial statement filed to the stock exchange. The company's operations include casinos and plantations.

Net profit dropped to 133.15 million ringgit ($34.2 million) from MYR1.14 billion a year earlier, according to the statement. The result fell short of the MYR148.60 million average estimate from a poll by Eikon.

Revenue climbed 10.6% to MYR5.26 billion from MYR4.75 billion.

Full-year 2017 net profit totaled MYR1.45 billion, missing the MYR1.89 billion average estimate from the Eikon poll.

Genting, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, said it would continue ramping up direct-marketing efforts to drive visitation and frequency of play at Resorts World Casino New York City. The conglomerate also said it was focusing on a $400 million expansion at the casino, including a 400-room hotel, added gaming space, food and beverage outlets as well as more retail and entertainment offerings.

Genting, which controls Genting Singapore PLC (G13.SG), said the latter company's management was preparing for the eventual bidding process for a Japanese gambling license.

Shares in Genting closed 0.78% higher at MYR8.99 ringgit before the release of earnings. The benchmark stock index ended the day 0.61% higher.

