Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification In Respect Of Change In Interests Of Substantial Shareholder

01/04/2018 | 05:34am CET

News

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 4, 2018 12:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF CHANGE IN INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
Announcement Reference SG180104OTHRHKYE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Charles Antonny Melati
Designation Executive Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 03/01/2018

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,469 bytes)

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 04:34:02 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 329 M
EBIT 2017 77,3 M
Net income 2017 48,4 M
Debt 2017 23,0 M
Yield 2017 1,87%
P/E ratio 2017 5,36
P/E ratio 2018 4,13
EV / Sales 2017 0,87x
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capitalization 264 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,30 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
Managers
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Cheng Fei Chan Chief Financial Officer
Dhamma Surya Executive Director
She Thong Huang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD0.00%264
GLENCORE1.08%76 610
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.76%69 597
COAL INDIA LTD2.74%26 405
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD5.51%13 246
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.92%10 108
