Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification In Respect Of Change In Interests Of Substantial Shareholder
01/04/2018 | 05:34am CET
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 4, 2018 12:08
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF CHANGE IN INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
Announcement Reference
SG180104OTHRHKYE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Charles Antonny Melati
Designation
Executive Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
03/01/2018
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 27,469 bytes)
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 04:34:02 UTC.
Latest news on GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD
Sales 2017
329 M
EBIT 2017
77,3 M
Net income 2017
48,4 M
Debt 2017
23,0 M
Yield 2017
1,87%
P/E ratio 2017
5,36
P/E ratio 2018
4,13
EV / Sales 2017
0,87x
EV / Sales 2018
0,51x
Capitalization
264 M
