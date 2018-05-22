GeoPark : Announces Appointment of Constantine G. Papadimitriou to Its Board of Directors

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading
independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and
consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru,
Argentina, Brazil, and Chile announced the appointment of Mr.
Constantine G. Papadimitriou as a new member of the Board of Directors
of the Company, effective May 6, 2018.
Mr. Papadimitriou is a respected and successful international investor
and businessman, with more than 30 years of investment experience in
global capital markets and in resource and industrial projects. Mr.
Papadimitriou was one of the original “friends and family” investors in
GeoPark in its early days in 2004.
Mr. Papadimitriou is currently CEO of General Oriental Investments S.A.,
the Investment Manager of the Cavenham Group of Funds. Previously he was
CEO of Cavamont Geneva, where he worked closely with Sir James Goldsmith
in his investments and projects. Mr. Papadimitriou was responsible for
Treasury Management, the Private Equity Portfolio as well as
representing the group on the Boards of associated companies including
investments in the oil and gas, mining, real estate and gaming sectors
(including Basic Petroleum, a Nasdaq-listed Guatemalan oil and gas
company).
Mr. Papadimitriou is also the founding partner of Diorasis
International, a company focusing on investments in Greece and the
broader Balkans and he also chairs the Greek language school of Geneva
and Lausanne. Mr. Papadimitriou holds an Economics and Finance degree
from Geneva University and post graduate Diploma in European Studies
also from Geneva University. Mr. Papadimitriou is a Swiss national and
resident.
Mr. Papadimitriou, said: “I am pleased to be joining GeoPark’s Board of
Directors and to support the Company’s exciting expansion. In the 15
years I have followed GeoPark, the Company has consistently performed,
grown in value, and steadily moved closer to its ambitious long-term
goal of becoming the leading independent in Latin America – the most
attractive region for oil and gas investment in the world today.”
Gerald O’Shaughnessy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GeoPark,
said: “We are delighted to welcome Constantine Papadimitriou to the
Board of Directors. Constantine has been a long-term investor and
supporter of GeoPark and his excellent reputation and vast track record
in capital markets, including his across the globe investment
experience, will strengthen and add new perspectives to our Board."
