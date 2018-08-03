Geospace Technologies Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (GEOS)
08/03/2018 | 02:19pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-ED33A4C3E605B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Walter R. Wheeler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary D. Owens Chairman
Thomas T. McEntire Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Michael J. Sheen Director, Chief Technical Officer & Senior VP
Thomas L. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.48%191
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.15%92 333
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO8.31%38 138
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-13.93%36 844
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO31.65%18 116
TECHNIPFMC1.12%14 895
