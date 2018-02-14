Log in
GERDAU    GGBR4   BRGGBRACNPR8

GERDAU (GGBR4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/14
14.96 BRL   +6.63%
11:31pGERDAU : Sale of Hydroelectrics
PU
01/31GERDAU : Sale of Operation in US
PU
01/23GERDAU : Change of leadership in North America
PU
Gerdau : Sale of Hydroelectrics

02/14/2018 | 11:31pm CET

GERDAU S.A.

CNPJ/MF n.º 33.611.500/0001-19

NIRE: 33300032266

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Gerdau S.A. announces today, February 14, the agreement to divest of its two hydroelectric power plants based in Goias state, in Brazil, for R$ 835 million, to Kinross Brasil Mineração, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canadian mining company Kinross Gold Corporation. The hydroelectric power plants Caçu and Barra dos Coqueiros, that started operations in 2010, have total capacity of 155 MW. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions.

According to Gerdau's CEO, Gustavo Werneck, "the hydroelectric power plants divestment is one more important step in our divestment plan, aligned with the strategy to focus on our most profitable assets in the steel segment." After this deal, the economic value of Gerdau's total divestments reaches more than R$ 6 billion in the last four years.

Cautionary Statement Relevant to Forward-Looking Information.

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are based on Gerdau's current plans and expectations and involve some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to vary materially from the results and events anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

São Paulo, February 14, 2018.

Harley Lorentz Scardoelli Executive Vice-President Investor Relations Officer

Gerdau SA published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 22:30:07 UTC.

Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 37 122 M
EBIT 2017 2 240 M
Net income 2017 1 288 M
Debt 2017 13 034 M
Yield 2017 0,86%
P/E ratio 2017 19,01
P/E ratio 2018 17,86
EV / Sales 2017 0,97x
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
Capitalization 22 991 M
Chart GERDAU
Duration : Period :
Gerdau Technical Analysis Chart | GGBR4 | BRGGBRACNPR8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GERDAU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 15,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Werneck da Cunha Chief Executive Officer
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli CFO, VP & Investor Relations Director
Francisco Deppermann Fortes VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
André Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Director
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERDAU12.92%6 992
ARCELORMITTAL0.94%34 377
POSCO--.--%29 037
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-14.17%22 409
NUCOR-0.22%20 169
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-6.10%17 885
