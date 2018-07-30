Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  German American Bancorp., Inc.    GABC

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC. (GABC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Second Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

JASPER, Ind., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) reported quarterly earnings of $11.1 million, or $0.48 per share in the second quarter of 2018.  This level of quarterly earnings performance was an increase of approximately $1.3 million, or 12% on a per share basis, over second quarter 2017 net income of $9.8 million, or $0.43 per share.  On a year-to-date basis, reported earnings for the first six months of 2018 were $22.9 million, or $1.00 per share, which represents an increase of $3.5 million, or 18% on a per share basis, over the first half  2017 net income of $19.4 million, or $0.85 per share.

2018 second quarter enhanced financial performance relative to that of the same quarter last year was largely attributable to a $2.7 million, or 11%, increase in net interest income, which was driven by the Company’s higher level of average loans outstanding.  Average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2018 increased by $218.5 million, or 11%, relative to the average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2017.  This increase in average loans was driven by organic loan growth from the Company’s existing branch footprint, and, to a lesser extent, from the growth related to the five-branch acquisition the Company completed on May 18, 2018.

Other significant positive contributors to the 2018/2017 quarter-over-quarter earnings comparison included a $1.1 million, or 14%, increase in other non-interest income, driven by a $558,000, or 48%, increase in interchange fee income, an additional $327,000, or 24%, in trust and investment product fees, and a $165,000, or 11%, increase in deposit service charges.  Partially offsetting this $3.8 million revenue increase were $2.7 million of elevated total non-interest expenses, of which approximately $904,000 ($727,000 or $0.03 per share, on an after-tax basis) were acquisition related expenses in connection with the five-branch acquisition that closed on May 18, 2018 and the pending acquisition of First Security, Inc. that was announced on May 22, 2018. The 2018 second quarter results also included an $870,000 increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses.

2018 second quarter and year-to-date reported net income and earnings per share were also positively impacted by the federal income tax reform legislation, which reduced the Company’s corporate federal income tax statutory rate of 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018.  The Company’s effective tax rate during the second quarter and the first half of 2018, was approximately 17.3%.

Mark A. Schroeder, German American’s Chairman & CEO, stated, "The second quarter of 2018 marked another period of strong growth for our Company.  During the quarter, we grew total end-of-period loan balances, on an organic basis, by over $50 million, or 10% on an annualized basis, and acquired approximately $116 million in end-of-period loans and $123 million in end-of-period deposits as a result of the previously noted five-branch network acquisition in the Columbus and Greensburg, Indiana markets.   Furthermore, we also announced a pending merger transaction during the quarter with Owensboro, Kentucky-based First Security, Inc., which reported total assets of approaching $600 million, total loans of approximately $400 million and total deposits of approximately $450 million, as of the announcement date.

Schroeder continued, “This combination of First Security and German American, which is anticipated to be completed during the fourth quarter of this year, represents our Company’s entry into Owensboro, Bowling Green, and Lexington, Kentucky, three of largest and most vibrant metropolitan markets in the Commonwealth.  Following completion of this transaction, German American’s consolidated total assets are projected to be nearly $4.0 billion, with a total loan portfolio of approximately $2.7 billion and total deposit balances of approximately $3.0 billion.  We are extremely pleased with the pattern of consistent organic and acquisition-related balance sheet growth and earnings improvement we’ve generated not only during the past quarter but over an extended period of time.  We look forward to further enhancement of long-term shareholder value through a continuation of this historic pattern of ongoing earnings and balance sheet growth in the coming months and years.”

The Company also announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on August 20, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2018.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets for the Company increased to $3.345 billion at June 30, 2018, representing an increase of $219.5 million, or 28% on an annualized basis, compared with March 31, 2018 and an increase of $339.7 million, or 11%, compared with June 30, 2017.  The increase in total assets was driven by the acquisition of a five-branch network in the Columbus and Greensburg, Indiana markets as well as organic loan growth.

At June 30, 2018, total loans increased $168.0 million, or 31% on an annualized basis, compared with March 31, 2018 and increased $286.7 million, or 14%, compared with June 30, 2017.  At June 30, 2018, the loans acquired as a part of the branch acquisition which closed on May 18, 2018, totaled $115.7 million.  At June 30, 2018, total loans, excluding those acquired as a part of the branch acquisition,  increased $52.2 million, or approximately 10% on an annualized basis, compared with March 31, 2018 and increased $170.9 million, or 8%, compared with June 30, 2017.

The increase in total loans, excluding those acquired as a part of the branch acquisition, during the second  quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 was driven by an increase of approximately $10.4 million, or 9% on an annualized basis, of commercial and industrial loans, an increase of $13.8 million, or 6% on an annualized basis, of commercial real estate loans, an increase of $20.9 million, or 25% on an annualized basis, of agricultural loans and an increase of $7.1 million, or 7% on annualized basis, of retail loans.

       
End of Period Loan Balances 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 6/30/2017
(dollars in thousands)      
       
Commercial & Industrial Loans $518,299  $482,219  $467,754 
Commercial Real Estate Loans 986,486  947,948  870,100 
Agricultural Loans 352,308  329,138  313,254 
Consumer Loans 241,315  216,435  202,562 
Residential Mortgage Loans 223,437  178,108  181,477 
  $2,321,845  $2,153,848  $2,035,147 
       

Non-performing assets totaled $9.5 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $10.7 million of non-performing assets at March 31, 2018 and $4.4 million at June 30, 2017.  Non-performing assets represented 0.28% of total assets at June 30, 2018 compared to 0.34% of total assets at March 31, 2018 and 0.15% of total assets at June 30, 2017.  Non-performing loans totaled $9.5 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $10.6 million at March 31, 2018 and $3.2 million at June 30, 2017.  Non-performing loans represented 0.41% of total loans at June 30, 2018 compared to 0.49% at March 31, 2018 and 0.16% at June 30, 2017.

      
Non-performing Assets     
(dollars in thousands)     
 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 6/30/2017
Non-Accrual Loans$8,953  $9,479  $3,097 
Past Due Loans (90 days or more)534  1,105  62 
  Total Non-Performing Loans9,487  10,584  3,159 
Other Real Estate40  68  1,289 
  Total Non-Performing Assets$9,527  $10,652  $4,448 
      
Restructured Loans$123  $124  $154 
      

The Company’s allowance for loan losses totaled $15.6 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $14.5 million at March 31, 2018 and $15.3 million at June 30, 2017.  The allowance for loan losses represented 0.67% of period-end loans at June 30, 2018 compared with 0.67% of period-end loans at March 31, 2018 and 0.75% of period-end loans at June 30, 2017.  From time to time, the Company has acquired loans through bank and branch acquisitions with the most recent being a branch acquisition in the second quarter of 2018.  Under acquisition accounting treatment, loans acquired are recorded at fair value which includes a credit risk component, and therefore the allowance on loans acquired is not carried over from the seller.  The Company held a net discount on acquired loans of $9.6 million as of June 30, 2018, $7.3 million at March 31, 2018 and $8.4 million at June 30, 2017.

Total deposits increased $134.3 million, or 22% on an annualized basis, as of June 30, 2018 compared with March 31, 2018 and increased $238.1 million, or 10%, compared with June 30, 2017. The increase in total deposits during the second quarter of 2018 compared with March 31, 2018 was largely driven by the previously discussed branch acquisition.   At June 30, 2018, the deposits acquired as a part of the branch acquisition totaled approximately $122.7 million.

       
End of Period Deposit Balances 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 6/30/2017
(dollars in thousands)      
       
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $629,724  $599,374  $557,535 
IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts 1,611,583  1,465,150  1,453,512 
Time Deposits < $100,000 190,179  193,864  203,923 
Time Deposits > $100,000 169,954  208,733  148,351 
  $2,601,440  $2,467,121  $2,363,321 
       

Results of Operations Highlights – Quarter ended June 30, 2018

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 totaled $11,097,000, or $0.48 per share, a decline of 6% on a per share basis compared with the first quarter 2018 net income of $11,813,000, or $0.51 per share, and an increase of 12% on a per share basis compared with the second quarter 2017 net income of $9,839,000, or $0.43 per share.

                   
Summary Average Balance Sheet                  
(Tax-equivalent basis / dollars in thousands)                  
   Quarter Ended  Quarter Ended  Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017
                   
   Principal Balance  Income/ Expense  Yield/ Rate  Principal Balance  Income/ Expense  Yield/ Rate  Principal Balance  Income/ Expense  Yield/ Rate
Assets                  
Federal Funds Sold and Other                  
  Short-term Investments $12,939  $54  1.68% $8,556  $56  2.65% $13,268  $27  0.79%
Securities 751,367  5,758  3.07% 753,589  5,708  3.03% 743,354  5,887  3.17%
Loans and Leases 2,229,972  26,394  4.75% 2,139,704  24,032  4.55% 2,011,518  22,780  4.54%
Total Interest Earning Assets $2,994,278  $32,206  4.31% $2,901,849  $29,796  4.15% $2,768,140  $28,694  4.15%
                   
Liabilities                  
Demand Deposit Accounts $625,158      $585,432      $560,763     
IB Demand, Savings, and                  
  MMDA Accounts $1,560,838  $1,597  0.41% $1,489,363  $1,275  0.35% $1,446,994  $939  0.26%
Time Deposits 417,585  1,251  1.20% 398,397  1,008  1.03% 360,938  687  0.76%
FHLB Advances and Other Borrowings 238,775  1,216  2.04% 262,784  1,252  1.93% 233,197  962  1.65%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $2,217,198  $4,064  0.74% $2,150,544  $3,535  0.67% $2,041,129  $2,588  0.51%
                   
Cost of Funds     0.54%     0.49%     0.37%
Net Interest Income   $28,142      $26,261      $26,106   
Net Interest Margin     3.77%     3.66%     3.78%
                   

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, net interest income totaled $27,469,000, which represented an increase of $1,859,000, or 7%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2018 net interest income of $25,610,000 and an increase of $2,656,000, or 11%, compared with the quarter ended June 30, 2017 net interest income of $24,813,000. The increased level of net interest income during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the both the first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2017 was driven primarily by a higher level of average earning assets and an improved net interest margin.  The increased level of average earning assets in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by organic loan growth from the Company's existing branch footprint combined with growth related to the branch acquisition completed during the quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 3.77% compared with 3.66% in the first quarter of 2018 and 3.83% in the second quarter of 2017.  The lower federal income tax rates during 2018 had an approximately 9 basis point negative impact on the Company's net interest margin in both the first and second quarters of 2018 compared with 2017.  The improvement in the net interest margin,  excluding the impact of the lower federal tax rates, during second quarter of 2018 compared to both comparative periods was related to the positive impact on earning asset yields caused by the continued increase in short-term market interest rates partially offset by an increased cost of funds also related to the increased short-term interest rates.

Accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans contributed approximately 7 basis points to the net interest margin on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2018, 4 basis points in the first quarter of 2018, and 10 basis points in the second quarter of 2017.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a provision for loan loss of $1,220,000 compared with a provision for loan loss of $350,000 for both the first quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017.  The increase in provision during the second quarter of 2018 was largely related to allocations for classified loans and qualitative factors related to past due loans.  The provision during all periods was done in accordance with the Company's standard methodology for determining the adequacy of its allowance for loan loss.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, non-interest income totaled $8,882,000, a decrease of $610,000, or 6%, compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and an increase of $1,085,000, or 14%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.

       
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended
Non-interest Income 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 6/30/2017
(dollars in thousands)      
       
Trust and Investment Product Fees $1,677  $1,773  $1,350 
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 1,643  1,471  1,478 
Insurance Revenues 1,696  2,930  1,744 
Company Owned Life Insurance 260  312  480 
Interchange Fee Income 1,714  1,482  1,156 
Other Operating Income 913  604  630 
  Subtotal 7,903  8,572  6,838 
Net Gains on Loans 905  650  959 
Net Gains on Securities 74  270   
Total Non-interest Income $8,882  $9,492  $7,797 
       

Trust and investment product fees declined $96,000, or 5%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $327,000, or 24%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.  The increase in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the second quarter of 2017 was largely attributable to increased assets under management in the  Company's wealth advisory group.

Insurance revenues declined $1,234,000, or 42%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared with the first quarter of 2018 and declined $48,000, or 3%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.  The decline during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to contingency revenue.  Contingency revenue during the first quarter of 2018 totaled $1,218,000 compared with no contingency revenue during the second quarter of 2018 or second quarter of 2017.  The fluctuation in contingency revenue is a normal course of business variance and is reflective of claims and loss experience with insurance carriers that the Company represents through its property and casualty insurance agency.  Typically, the majority of contingency revenue is recognized during the first quarter of the year.

Interchange fees increased $232,000, or 16%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $558,000, or 48%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.  The increase during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 was largely attributable to increased card utilization by customers.  The increase during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the second quarter of 2017 was attributable to increased card utilization by customers and also attributable to the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard effective January 1, 2018.  While the adoption of the standard did not have a significant impact on the Company's financial results, the recording of revenue gross versus net of certain expenses, in accordance with the standard, did result in the reclassification of some expenses associated with the interchange fee revenue during the first half of 2018.

Other operating income increased $309,000, or 51%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $283,000, or 45%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.  The  increase in the second quarter of 2018 compared with both comparative periods was largely attributable to increased merchant card services revenue.

Net gains on sales of loans increased $255,000, or 39%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and declined $54,000, or 6%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.  Loan sales totaled $32.1 million during the second quarter of 2018, compared with $29.9 million during the first quarter of 2018 and $29.8 million during the second quarter of 2017.

The Company realized $74,000 in gains on sales of securities during the second quarter of 2018 compared with $270,000 during the first quarter of 2018 and no gains in the second quarter of 2017.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, non-interest expense totaled $21,708,000, an increase of $1,253,000, or 6%, compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and an increase of $2,712,000, or 14%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.   The second quarter of 2018 included acquisition related expenses of a non-recurring nature of approximately $904,000  (approximately $727,000 or $0.03 per share, on an after-tax basis) for the five-branch acquisition that closed on May 18, 2018 and the pending acquisition of First Security, Inc. that was also announced in May 2018.  The first quarter of 2018 included acquisition costs of approximately $186,000 (approximately $139,000 or less than $0.01 per share on an after-tax basis) related to these transactions.

       
  Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended
Non-interest Expense 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 6/30/2017
(dollars in thousands)      
       
Salaries and Employee Benefits $12,019  $12,126  $11,460 
Occupancy, Furniture and Equipment Expense 2,527  2,409  2,224 
FDIC Premiums 238  237  232 
Data Processing Fees 1,398  1,127  1,044 
Professional Fees 1,361  871  913 
Advertising and Promotion 857  701  630 
Intangible Amortization 306  206  242 
Other Operating Expenses 3,002  2,778  2,251 
Total Non-interest Expense $21,708  $20,455  $18,996 
       

Salaries and benefits declined $107,000, or just under 1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $559,000, or 5%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.  The increase in salaries and benefits during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the second quarter of 2017 was primarily attributable to an increased number of full-time equivalent employees.

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense increased $118,000, or 5%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $303,000, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2017.  The increase during the second quarter of 2018 compared to both the first quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017 was primarily due to operating costs related to the acquisition of the five banking branches in the Columbus and Greensburg, Indiana markets as well as other facilities the Company has placed into service over the past twelve months.

Data processing fees increased $271,000, or 24%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $354,000, or 34%, compared to the second quarter of 2017.  The increase during the second quarter of 2018 compared with all periods presented was largely related to conversion costs associated with the aforementioned branch acquisition.

Professional fees increased $490,000, or 56%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $448,000, or 49%, compared to the second quarter of 2017.  The increase during the second quarter of 2018 compared with all periods presented was largely related to professional fees associated with the five-branch acquisition that closed on May 18, 2018 and the pending acquisition of First Security, Inc. that was also announced in May 2018.

Advertising and promotion expense increased $156,000, or 22%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $227,000, or 36%, compared to the second quarter of 2017.  The increase during the second quarter of 2018 compared to all periods presented was the result of the branch acquisition completed during the second quarter of 2018 and increased contributions throughout the Company's market areas.

Other operating expenses increased $224,000, or 8%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2018 and increased $751,000, or 33%, compared with the second quarter of 2017.  The increase in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the second quarter of 2017 was largely attributable to the adoption of the revenue recognition standard effective January 1, 2018 and the reclassification of expense as previously discussed.

The Company’s effective income tax rate was 17.3% during the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared with an effective tax rate of 17.4% during the first quarter of 2018 and 25.8% during the second quarter of 2017.  The Company's effective tax rate and provision for income tax was positively impacted during the first two quarters of 2018 by the reduction of federal income tax rates from a statutory rate of 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018 related to the federal tax reform legislation enacted during the fourth quarter of 2017.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc., is a NASDAQ-traded (symbol: GABC) bank holding company based in Jasper, Indiana.  German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operates 58 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Readers are cautioned that, by their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Actual results and experience could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, those discussed in this press release. Factors that could cause actual experience to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release include the unknown future direction of interest rates and the timing and magnitude of any changes in interest rates; changes in competitive conditions; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of asset/liability management strategies or of mergers and acquisitions and other business initiatives and strategies; changes in customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; changes in fiscal, monetary and tax policies; changes in financial and capital markets; potential deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally, resulting in, among other things, credit quality deterioration; capital management activities, including possible future sales of new securities, or possible repurchases or redemptions by the Company of outstanding debt or equity securities; risks of expansion through acquisitions and mergers, such as unexpected credit quality problems of the acquired loans or other assets, unexpected attrition of the customer base of the acquired institution or branches, and difficulties in integration of the acquired operations; factors driving impairment charges on investments; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities, including related costs, expenses, settlements and judgments, or the outcome of matters before regulatory agencies, whether pending or commencing in the future; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in accounting principles and interpretations; the expected impact of  U.S. tax regulations passed in December 2017; potential increases of federal deposit insurance premium expense, and possible future special assessments of FDIC premiums, either industry wide or specific to the Company’s banking subsidiary; actions of the regulatory authorities under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act") and the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and other possible legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; impacts resulting from possible amendments or revisions to the Dodd-Frank Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder, or to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules and regulations; the continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration and payment of cash dividends; and other risk factors expressly identified in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements reflect our views with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. It is intended that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For additional information, contact:
Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of German American Bancorp, Inc.
Bradley M Rust, Executive Vice President/CFO of German American Bancorp, Inc.
(812) 482-1314

 
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
      
Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017
ASSETS     
  Cash and Due from Banks$60,244  $32,023  $36,833 
  Short-term Investments11,038  8,187  7,204 
  Investment Securities739,834  737,957  740,578 
      
  Loans Held-for-Sale9,552  6,628  9,844 
      
  Loans, Net of Unearned Income2,318,510  2,150,546  2,031,743 
  Allowance for Loan Losses(15,637) (14,460) (15,320)
  Net Loans2,302,873  2,136,086  2,016,423 
      
  Stock in FHLB and Other Restricted Stock13,048  13,048  13,048 
  Premises and Equipment66,641  58,024  49,249 
  Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets65,978  55,954  56,607 
  Other Assets75,336  77,111  75,017 
  TOTAL ASSETS$3,344,544  $3,125,018  $3,004,803 
      
LIABILITIES     
  Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits$629,724  $599,374  $557,535 
  Interest-bearing Demand, Savings, and Money Market Accounts1,611,583  1,465,150  1,453,512 
  Time Deposits360,133  402,597  352,274 
  Total Deposits2,601,440  2,467,121  2,363,321 
      
  Borrowings354,803  274,473  263,469 
  Other Liabilities17,761  19,419  23,059 
  TOTAL LIABILITIES2,974,004  2,761,013  2,649,849 
      
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
  Common Stock and Surplus188,885  188,501  187,613 
  Retained Earnings194,994  187,342  163,181 
  Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)(13,339) (11,838) 4,160 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY370,540  364,005  354,954 
      
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$3,344,544  $3,125,018  $3,004,803 
      
END OF PERIOD SHARES OUTSTANDING22,967,898  22,968,813  22,929,627 
      
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (1)$13.26  $13.41  $13.01 
      
 
(1) Tangible Book Value per Share is defined as Total Shareholders' Equity less Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets divided by End of Period Shares Outstanding.


GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
           
Consolidated Statements of Income
           
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
INTEREST INCOME         
  Interest and Fees on Loans$26,308  $23,950  $22,602  $50,258  $44,864 
  Interest on Short-term Investments54  56  27  110  54 
  Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities5,171  5,139  4,772  10,310  9,516 
  TOTAL INTEREST INCOME31,533  29,145  27,401  60,678  54,434 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE         
  Interest on Deposits2,848  2,283  1,626  5,131  3,069 
  Interest on Borrowings1,216  1,252  962  2,468  1,827 
  TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE4,064  3,535  2,588  7,599  4,896 
           
  NET INTEREST INCOME27,469  25,610  24,813  53,079  49,538 
  Provision for Loan Losses1,220  350  350  1,570  850 
  NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES26,249  25,260  24,463  51,509  48,688 
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME         
  Net Gain on Sales of Loans905  650  959  1,555  1,646 
  Net Gain on Securities74  270    344   
  Other Non-interest Income7,903  8,572  6,838  16,475  14,339 
  TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME8,882  9,492  7,797  18,374  15,985 
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE         
  Salaries and Benefits12,019  12,126  11,460  24,145  22,904 
  Other Non-interest Expenses9,689  8,329  7,536  18,018  15,128 
  TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE21,708  20,455  18,996  42,163  38,032 
           
  Income before Income Taxes13,423  14,297  13,264  27,720  26,641 
  Income Tax Expense2,326  2,484  3,425  4,810  7,246 
           
NET INCOME$11,097  $11,813  $9,839  $22,910  $19,395 
           
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.48  $0.51  $0.43  $1.00  $0.85 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.48  $0.51  $0.43  $1.00  $0.85 
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING22,968,178  22,940,402  22,929,426  22,954,367  22,919,094 
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING22,968,178  22,940,402  22,929,426  22,954,367  22,919,094 
           
           


GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
            
   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
   June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
   2018 2018 2017 2018 2017
EARNINGS PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
 Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.38% 1.51% 1.32% 1.44% 1.32%
 Annualized Return on Average Equity 12.15% 13.00% 11.34% 12.57% 11.36%
 Net Interest Margin 3.77% 3.66% 3.78% 3.71% 3.82%
 Efficiency Ratio (1) 58.63% 57.21% 56.03% 57.93% 55.86%
 Net Overhead Expense to Average Earning Assets (2) 1.71% 1.51% 1.62% 1.61% 1.61%
            
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.01% 0.30% 0.04% 0.15% 0.03%
 Allowance for Loan Losses to Period End Loans 0.67% 0.67% 0.75%    
 Non-performing Assets to Period End Assets 0.28% 0.34% 0.15%    
 Non-performing Loans to Period End Loans 0.41% 0.49% 0.16%    
 Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Period End Loans 0.52% 0.33% 0.26%    
            
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & OTHER FINANCIAL DATA          
 Average Assets $3,226,091  $3,120,971  $2,970,745  $3,173,821  $2,948,543 
 Average Earning Assets $2,994,278  $2,901,849  $2,768,140  $2,948,319  $2,743,840 
 Average Total Loans $2,229,972  $2,139,704  $2,011,518  $2,185,087  $1,993,283 
 Average Demand Deposits $625,158  $585,432  $560,763  $605,405  $559,345 
 Average Interest Bearing Liabilities $2,217,198  $2,150,544  $2,041,129  $2,184,055  $2,027,285 
 Average Equity $365,197  $363,579  $347,035  $364,392  $341,342 
            
 Period End Non-performing Assets (3) $9,527  $10,652  $4,448     
 Period End Non-performing Loans (4) $9,487  $10,584  $3,159     
 Period End Loans 30-89 Days Past Due (5) $12,146  $7,013  $5,238     
            
 Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income $28,142  $26,261  $26,106  $54,403  $52,099 
 Net Charge-offs during Period $43  $1,584  $196  $1,627  $338 
            
(1Efficiency Ratio is defined as Non-interest Expense divided by the sum of Net Interest Income, on a tax equivalent basis, and Non-interest Income. 
(2Net Overhead Expense is defined as Total Non-interest Expense less Total Non-interest Income. 
(3Non-performing assets are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, Restructured Loans, and Other Real Estate Owned. 
(4Non-performing loans are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, and Restructured Loans. 
(5Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing. 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP.,
11:01pGerman American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Second Quarter Earnings
GL
07/27GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Insurance Receives Prestigious Recognition from MarshB..
PU
07/27GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : to Present at KBW Community Bank Investor Conference
PU
07/27German American Bancorp, Inc. to Present at KBW Community Bank Investor Confe..
GL
06/30GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Announces Appointment of Zachary W. Bawel to Its Board..
AQ
06/29GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
06/29GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Announces Appointment of Zachary W. Bawel to Its Board..
AQ
06/19INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY GERMAN AMER : GABC) – Director Bought 61 shares o..
AQ
06/14THURSDAY 6/14 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Gabc, tcrd
AQ
06/11GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/18/18 
05/23German American Bancorp and First Security announces merger agreement 
05/08German American goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
04/30German American beats by $0.03, misses on revenue 
02/01Upcoming Dividends; 45 Companies, 9 Double Digit Increases 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 149 M
EBIT 2018 63,5 M
Net income 2018 41,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 20,61
P/E ratio 2019 15,47
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,79x
Capitalization 858 M
Chart GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC.
Duration : Period :
German American Bancorp., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Schroeder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clay W. Ewing President & Secretary
Bradley M. Rust CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Christina Miller Ernst Independent Director
U. Butch Klem Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC.5.72%858
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.27%183 178
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%87 367
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.57%62 929
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-7.58%54 503
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-20.65%43 061
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.