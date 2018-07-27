German American Bancorp : Insurance Receives Prestigious Recognition from MarshBerry

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and happenings at German American.

July 27, 2018

Marsh, Berry & Company, Inc. ('MarshBerry'), recently named German American Insurance as one of five independent insurance agencies throughout the United States to receive honorable mentions in its inaugural MAX Performer recognition award. The award recognizes independent agencies that have strong financials, foster a client-first culture, and strive for operational excellence with an innovative mind-set. MarshBerry also considers the challenges facing many agencies in the insurance industry such as generating new business, retaining top talent and navigating the technology field.

'Being honored for our ability to attract and retain top talent and provide innovative solutions in the insurance industry makes this recognition especially gratifying,' states Zach Sibrel, President and CEO of German American Insurance. 'On behalf of our entire insurance team, we thank MarshBerry for this recognition and our customers for their loyalty and support.'

'We are proud to serve the southern Indiana area with an independent insurance agency that is financially solid and continues to grow,' states Mark Schroeder, Chairman and CEO of German American Bancorp, Inc. 'This well-deserved recognition for our German American Insurance team is a testament to our company's commitment to serve our clients with top talent, innovative financial solutions and customer service excellence.'

Also receiving the honorable mention recognition with German American Insurance are Highpoint Insurance Group, LLC, Houston, TX; Holmes Organisation, Jacksonville, FL; Reagan Companies, Marcellus, NY; and The Starr Group, Greenfield, WI. The Sterling Insurance Group, Sterling Heights and Detroit, MI, was named the MAX Performer.

MarshBerry, founded in 1981, supports the insurance industry to help agencies maximize their value through industry-specific services including intellectual capital, strategic consulting, and merger and acquisition advisory.

