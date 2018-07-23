DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast

German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group realizes a value gain of almost 1.6 million euros or 0.13 euro per German Startups Group share for one of its focus investments



23-Jul-2018 / 11:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE.

+++ ad-hoc announcement +++

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation

(EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

German Startups Group realizes a value gain of almost 1.6 million euros or 0.13 euro per German Startups Group share for one of its focus investments

Berlin, 23 July 2018 - German Startup Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, a publicly listed, leading venture capital investor in Germany and at the same time also a digital agency with 150 employees based in Berlin, realizes a value gain of almost 1.6 million euros or 0.13 euro per German Startups Group share for one of its focus investments. The shares of the portfolio company are being valued significantly higher than before as part of a noteable share acquisition transaction. The German Startups Group records such book value adjustments usually on the occasion of such external objectivisation events. They strengthen its profit and loss statement and its equity.



After completion of a share buyback in the last weeks, German Startups Group owns 230,285 own shares (almost 2% of the companies' registered share capital).

Investor relations contact

German Startups Group

Marcel Doeppes

[email protected]

www.german-startups.com



German Startups Group - We Love Startups!



The German Startups Group, a publicly traded company comprises one of the leading VC providers in Germany with a digital agency employing 150 staff in Berlin. With a focus on Germany's young, fast growing companies - so called startups - the company acquires majority and minority shareholdings by providing venture capital. The core investment focus is on those tech companies whose products or business models include disruptive innovation, allow for a high degree of scalability and are run by strong entrepreneurial management teams. Since it commenced operations in 2012, German Startups Group has built a diversified portfolio of stakes in such companies and has become the most active private venture capital investor in Germany (CB Insights 2015, Pitchbook 2016). With the launch of G|S Market(TM) via a wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Market GmbH, the company operates a secondary market platform for tech assets since June 2018. Its majority holding, German Startups Asset Management GmbH, will launch its own novel type VC funds in the future and provide SPVs for G|S Market(TM) on the acquirer side in order to enable several investors to acquire larger investment opportunities through pooled investments.

More information at www.german-startups.com .

Disclaimer

This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched, distributed or disseminated within the United States of America, and in each case neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any other means or instruments of business communication between single states or foreign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax, electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this release or any other documents related to this release may also not be distributed or submitted to or within the United States of America.

These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA ("German Startups Group") and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. German Startups Group does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.