GERRESHEIMER (GXI)
FCE Pharma 2018: Gerresheimer expands production of pharmaceutical plastic packaging in Brazil

05/22/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Gerresheimer produces plastic primary packaging at its production site in Anápolis (Goiás, Brazil)

Düsseldorf/Anápolis/Sao Paulo, May 22, 2018. Gerresheimer, the leading manufacturer of specialist packaging for drugs, is further expanding its strong presence on the South American market. The new Gerresheimer Anápolis plant has commenced production in the Brazilian state of Goiás in order to secure and support the continued strong growth.

'We are delighted about the strong demand for our plastic packaging in South America and with the additional plant we will be able to further expand our presence and support our customers's,' says Jens Friis, Vice President Europe & Latin America, adding that Gerresheimer's customers include both national and international companies.

Ten years ago, in 2008, Gerresheimer acquired Allplas, adding Vedat three years later. The company has thus steadily consolidated its position as Brazil's market leader with some strategically astute acquisitions.

'We're in a position to provide our customers with customized plastic packaging solutions. for their products,' says Wellington Lentini, General Manager Brazil, detailing Gerresheimer's offering. However, its standard range of dropper bottles of various sizes, droppers, caps, vials for individual doses with corresponding caps, PET bottles, and closures for plas-tic and glass bottles also boasts a wide range of uses.

In future, Gerresheimer Anápolis will produce the entire range of plastic containers from PP, PE, and PET, along with the corresponding closures and caps. The produts will also be assembled and decorated in the plant providing customers with a complete concept solution.

The newly built plant will initially operate over 3,200 square meters and will be equipped with 30 machines during the course of 2018. The plan is to extend further to 20,000 square meters by 2021. Just like all the other Gerresheimer plants, the new one will be certified to ISO 9001 too. The requisite audit will be held in June.

Gerresheimer in Latin America

With its new plant, Gerresheimer has a presence in two Brazilian states. Alongside Goiás, Gerresheimer is also represented in the São Paulo region, where three plants (Butantã, Cotia, and Embu) provide the full range of pharmaceutical primary packaging made from plastic. The company also has another factory in Argentina (Buenos Aires). Gerresheimer produces insulin pens for South America in Indaiatuba, some 100 km north of São Paulo, and manufactures pharmaceutical ampoules and vials from glass in Querétaro, Mexico.

Gerresheimer at FCE Pharma

This year, Gerresheimer will once again be presenting its products to a specialist audience at FCE Pharma in Sao Paulo, Brazil from May 22 to 24, hall E stand 037. The company has already won the prestigious Sinduspharma Award many times down the years.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With our plants in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, we generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: Insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:12:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 355 M
EBIT 2018 184 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Debt 2018 684 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 15,99
P/E ratio 2019 17,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 2 094 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 70,1 €
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Beaujean Chief Financial Officer
Theodor Stuth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Udo J. Vetter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Francesco Grioli Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRESHEIMER-3.50%2 467
MEDTRONIC PLC5.40%115 356
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL9.22%37 832
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.11.20%23 461
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-4.66%23 386
TERUMO CORP20.63%22 270
