FCE Pharma 2018: Gerresheimer expands production of pharmaceutical plastic packaging in Brazil

Gerresheimer produces plastic primary packaging at its production site in Anápolis (Goiás, Brazil)

Düsseldorf/Anápolis/Sao Paulo, May 22, 2018. Gerresheimer, the leading manufacturer of specialist packaging for drugs, is further expanding its strong presence on the South American market. The new Gerresheimer Anápolis plant has commenced production in the Brazilian state of Goiás in order to secure and support the continued strong growth.

'We are delighted about the strong demand for our plastic packaging in South America and with the additional plant we will be able to further expand our presence and support our customers's,' says Jens Friis, Vice President Europe & Latin America, adding that Gerresheimer's customers include both national and international companies.

Ten years ago, in 2008, Gerresheimer acquired Allplas, adding Vedat three years later. The company has thus steadily consolidated its position as Brazil's market leader with some strategically astute acquisitions.

'We're in a position to provide our customers with customized plastic packaging solutions. for their products,' says Wellington Lentini, General Manager Brazil, detailing Gerresheimer's offering. However, its standard range of dropper bottles of various sizes, droppers, caps, vials for individual doses with corresponding caps, PET bottles, and closures for plas-tic and glass bottles also boasts a wide range of uses.

In future, Gerresheimer Anápolis will produce the entire range of plastic containers from PP, PE, and PET, along with the corresponding closures and caps. The produts will also be assembled and decorated in the plant providing customers with a complete concept solution.

The newly built plant will initially operate over 3,200 square meters and will be equipped with 30 machines during the course of 2018. The plan is to extend further to 20,000 square meters by 2021. Just like all the other Gerresheimer plants, the new one will be certified to ISO 9001 too. The requisite audit will be held in June.