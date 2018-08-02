Log in
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Gerry Weber International AG: Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managing Board at his own request

08/02/2018 | 05:45pm CEST

DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Gerry Weber International AG: Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managing Board at his own request

02.08.2018 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managing Board of
GERRY WEBER International AG at his own request

(Halle/Westphalia, 2 August 2018) The CFO of Gerry Weber International AG, Jörg Stüber, has requested to be relieved of his duties due to health reasons. The request was accepted by the Supervisory Board. Jörg Stüber will leave the Management Board in the near future. The Supervisory Board deeply regrets this decision and expresses its gratitude to Mr Stüber for his accomplished work. His duties will be taken over by CEO Ralf Weber, until a new CFO is appointed. Jörg Stüber remains at GERRY WEBER International AG and will return to his previous position as Director Finance.

Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410

 

GERRY WEBER International AG

Investor Relations contact: Press contact:
Gundolf Moritz Cornelia Brüning-Harbrecht
Mirnock Consulting Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 6227 732772 Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 320
E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

02.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710591  02.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
