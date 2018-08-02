|
DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Gerry Weber International AG: Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managing Board at his own request
02.08.2018 / 17:40
Corporate News
Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managing Board of
GERRY WEBER International AG at his own request
(Halle/Westphalia, 2 August 2018) The CFO of Gerry Weber International AG, Jörg Stüber, has requested to be relieved of his duties due to health reasons. The request was accepted by the Supervisory Board. Jörg Stüber will leave the Management Board in the near future. The Supervisory Board deeply regrets this decision and expresses its gratitude to Mr Stüber for his accomplished work. His duties will be taken over by CEO Ralf Weber, until a new CFO is appointed. Jörg Stüber remains at GERRY WEBER International AG and will return to his previous position as Director Finance.
Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
GERRY WEBER International AG
|Investor Relations contact:
|Press contact:
|Gundolf Moritz
|Cornelia Brüning-Harbrecht
|Mirnock Consulting
|Head of Corporate Communications
|Tel: +49 6227 732772
|Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 320
|E-mail: [email protected]
|E-mail: [email protected]
02.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
