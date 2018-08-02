DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Gerry Weber International AG: Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managing Board at his own request



02.08.2018

Chief Financial Officer Jörg Stüber leaves Managing Board of

GERRY WEBER International AG at his own request

(Halle/Westphalia, 2 August 2018) The CFO of Gerry Weber International AG, Jörg Stüber, has requested to be relieved of his duties due to health reasons. The request was accepted by the Supervisory Board. Jörg Stüber will leave the Management Board in the near future. The Supervisory Board deeply regrets this decision and expresses its gratitude to Mr Stüber for his accomplished work. His duties will be taken over by CEO Ralf Weber, until a new CFO is appointed. Jörg Stüber remains at GERRY WEBER International AG and will return to his previous position as Director Finance.

