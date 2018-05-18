Log in
GESCO AG (GSC1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 05/18 05:36:16 pm
30.65 EUR   +1.83%
06:50pGESCO : Changes in the Executive Board of GESCO AG
PU
06:50pGESCO : Changes in the Executive Board of GESCO AG
EQ
06:45pGESCO : Change to the Executive Board of GESCO AG
PU
GESCO : Change to the Executive Board of GESCO AG

05/18/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

Gesco AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Change of Personnel
Change to the Executive Board of GESCO AG

18-May-2018 / 18:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wuppertal, 18.05.2018
- Mr. Robert Spartmann, Chief Financial Officer of GESCO AG, informed the Company's Supervisory Board today that he is not available for an extension of his contract expiring on 30 November 2018. He therefore will resign from the Executive Board of the Company at 30 November 2018.

Further information on changes in the Executive Board can be found in GESCO AG's press release published today.

Contact:

Head of Investor Relations, Oliver Vollbrecht
Tel. +49-202 24820-18
Fax +49-202 24820-49
E-Mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.gesco.de

18-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Gesco AG published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2018 16:44:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 549 M
EBIT 2018 37,1 M
Net income 2018 17,4 M
Debt 2018 71,5 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 18,81
P/E ratio 2019 14,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 326 M
Technical analysis trends GESCO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,2 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Bernhard Chairman-Executive Board
Klaus Möllerfriedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Heimöller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nanna Rapp Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Große-Allermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GESCO AG0.42%385
ATLAS COPCO AB-0.90%49 575
FANUC CORP-13.94%43 590
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES6.47%28 395
PARKER HANNIFIN-11.38%23 709
SANDVIK11.80%23 057
