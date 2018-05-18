GESCO : Change to the Executive Board of GESCO AG

Gesco AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Change of Personnel

Change to the Executive Board of GESCO AG

18-May-2018 / 18:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- Mr. Robert Spartmann, Chief Financial Officer of GESCO AG, informed the Company's Supervisory Board today that he is not available for an extension of his contract expiring on 30 November 2018. He therefore will resign from the Executive Board of the Company at 30 November 2018. Wuppertal, 18.05.2018- Mr. Robert Spartmann, Chief Financial Officer of GESCO AG, informed the Company's Supervisory Board today that he is not available for an extension of his contract expiring on 30 November 2018. He therefore will resign from the Executive Board of the Company at 30 November 2018. Further information on changes in the Executive Board can be found in GESCO AG's press release published today. Contact: Head of Investor Relations, Oliver Vollbrecht

Tel. +49-202 24820-18

Fax +49-202 24820-49

E-Mail: [email protected]

Internet: www.gesco.de

18-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

