GESCO : Changes in the Executive Board of GESCO AG

Wuppertal, 18.05.2018 - The change in the Management Board of the company announced by the supervisory board of GESCO AG will now be carried out: Mr. Ralph Rumberg will be appointed as spokesman of the Executive Board by 1 July 2018, the chairman of the Executive Board Dr. Eric Bernhard resigns from the Executive Board with effect from 15 June 2018. The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Bernhard expressly for the highly successful completion of the realignment of GESCO AG towards new profitable growth.



The Supervisory Board of GESCO AG will also initiate the search for a new CFO, as the acting CFO, Mr. Robert Spartmann, has declared to the company's Supervisory Board that he will not be available for an extension of his contract expiring on 30 November 2018. The Supervisory Board would like to sincerely thank Mr. Spartmann for his many years of highly successful work for GESCO AG.



Effective 1 July 2018, Mr. Ralph Rumberg (48) will be appointed as spokesman on the Executive Board of GESCO AG. Mr. Rumberg studied Mechanical Engineering as well as Industrial Engineering and Operations Research. He started his career at BMW Motorsport as a team manager and vehicle manager. After five years he changed to AMG Mercedes-Benz with similar responsibilities. From 1999 to 2013 he worked for Bosch Rexroth in various companies. He has many years of national and international management experience with a focus on sales, product management and production. Since 2014, Mr. Rumberg has been the CEO of AVICEM KOKI GmbH & Co. KG, Niederwürschnitz, a leading international development partner and manufacturer of gear shifting systems with subsidiaries in China and India. In addition to extensive operational leadership experience in industry and the automotive sector, Mr. Rumberg brings with him expertise in the fields of M & A, private equity, internationalization and restructuring as well as in international committees.

GESCO AG is an industrial group made up of market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry. Its focus is on production process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology and mobility technology. As a stock company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG offers private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions among Germany's industrial SMEs.

