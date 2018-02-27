Rapier Gold and GFG Resources Receive Court Approval

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapier Gold Inc. (TSXV:RPR) (“Rapier”) and GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV:GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG”) are pleased to announce that the companies have received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the acquisition by GFG of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Rapier by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”).



Subject to receipt of final acceptance of the Arrangement by the TSX Venture Exchange, Rapier and GFG intend to complete the Arrangement effective Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

About Rapier Gold Inc.

Rapier Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold mining and exploration company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 8, 2013. Rapier’s activities are solely focused on exploring the Pen Gold Project which comprises 16,448 hectares (approximately 160 sq. km), 75 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, in close proximity to the western extension of the Porcupine-Destor Deformation (Fault) Zone, one of the most productive gold structures in the world. For more information, please visit our website: www.rapiergold.com.

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG Resources Inc. is a North American precious metals exploration company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, whose shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (GFG) and on the OTCQB (GFGSF). GFG controls 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. The geologic setting, alteration and mineralization seen in the Rattlesnake Hills are similar to other gold deposits of the Rocky Mountain alkaline province which, collectively, have produced over 50 million ounces of gold. GFG also owns 100% of two large and highly prospective gold properties west of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The Ontario properties are comprised of the 24,463 hectare West Porcupine gold property and the 12,000 hectare Dore gold property.

CONTACT:

Rapier Gold Inc.

Diana Mark

Phone: 604‐569‐0049

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.rapiergold.com

GFG Resources Inc.

Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development

Phone: (306) 931-0930

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.gfgresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release constitutes forward‐looking statements. In making the forward‐looking statements in this release, Rapier and GFG (the “Companies”) have applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Companies’ current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Companies, including expectations regarding the completion of the Arrangement. Although the Companies consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward‐looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward‐looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. The Companies do not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.