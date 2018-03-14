Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GGX Gold Completes First 3 Holes of the 2018 Phase III Diamond Drill Program Drill Program at Gold Drop Project Near Greenwood, British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

03/14/2018 | 02:05pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has completed the first 3 holes of the 2018 Phase III diamond drill program on the Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_07mm2wag/GGX-Gold-TSXVGGX-First-3-holes-of-the-2018-Phase-III-drill-program-completed

The current program is targeting the C.O.D. vein in the Southwest Zone in order to further delineate the C.O.D. vein at depth. The first 3 holes, which totaled 212 metres, were stepped back from the 2017 pads.

  • DDCOD18-1 intersected a 2.81 metre mineralized zone which included a 1.2 metre vein intercept.

  • DDCOD18-2 intersected a 4.3 metre mineralized zone which included 2.92 metres of veining and alteration, and further at depth a 7.5 metre altered shear zone was encountered that was erratically mineralized.

  • DDCOD18-3 intersected a 6.64 mineralized zone which included 2.33 metres of veining and alteration.

The core is being split and will be sent to Vancouver to be analyzed for gold and other elements.

The 2017 program was drilled along the northeast to southwest striking C.O.D. Vein which was previously exposed for more than 160 metres in strike length by trenching along with channel sampling. Additional holes are planned under the southern extent of the 2017 trench, including some holes targeting the vein from the east side.

Drilling in 2017 included Hole COD17-14 grading 4.59 grams per tonne gold and 38.64 grams per tonne silver over 16.03 metres core length with a high-grade core grading 10.96 grams per tonne gold and 89.86 grams per tonne silver over 5.97 metres of core length.

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at [email protected].

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
[email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
