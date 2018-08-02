Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.    2376   TW0002376001

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (2376)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gigabyte Technology : Adds New GPU & Storage Servers to AMD EPYC Server Line-Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Taipei, Taiwan, 2nd August 2018 -GIGABYTE is proud today to officially add three new single-socket GPU and Storage Servers to our AMD EPYC family: the 2U G291-Z20 and G221-Z30 GPU Servers, and the 4U S451-Z30 Storage Server.

AMD EPYC's Single Socket Strengths

These three new systems exemplify the benefits of AMD EPYC as a single socket system that can displace the requirement for a dual socket server, with the EPYC's impressive compute and I/O resources of up to 32 cores, 64 threads, over 2TB of memory capacity and 128 PCIe lanes per socket.

A single socket server can often be just as effective as a dual socket for many workloads, as explained in a study by Tirias Research1: 'There are few workloads that generate over 16 simultaneous threads per schedulable task or process, while most generate no more than eight threads per instance. Those running more than 16 threads per process are usually high performance computing (HPC) workloads that are suited to offload to a GPU rather than scaling up to higher socket counts. Most workloads, such as business logic running in virtual machines and cloud micro services running in containers, could run as fast and economically on a 1S server as they can on a 2S server…'

1Tirias Research, AMD EPYC Empowers Single-Socket Servers, May 16, 2017

A single socket system has the potential to provide thousands of dollars of savings on software licensing when per processor software licensing costs are taken into account. And GIGABYTE has recently demonstrated that our server design is perfectly optimized for AMD EPYC by achieving the top score of the SPEC CPU 2017 Benchmark* for AMD EPYC single socket systems.

*GIGABYTE R271-Z31 and R151-Z30 achieved highest SPEC CPU 2017 performance benchmark for single-socket AMD Naples platform vs other vendors as of July 2018

AMD Radeon Instinct™ MI25 GPU Support

Both the G291-Z20 and the G221-Z30 are fully compatible with AMD's new Radeon Instinct™ MI25 GPU, one of the world's fastest accelerators. The MI25 can deliver up to 24.6 TFLOPS of FP16 and 12.3 TFLOPS of FP32 peak performance, and features large BAR (Base Address Register) support for multi-GPU peer to peer communication. Combining AMD's CPU and GPU solutions together with its ROCm open software platform allows for enhanced synergy and optimization, delivering a powerful compute solution with lower latency to meet the challenges of HPC.

G291-Z20 GPU Server

The G291-Z20 is able to support up to 8 x dual slot GPGPU cards in a 2U form factor chassis. This industry leading GPU density is possible to GIGABYTE's unparalleled expertise in mechanical and thermal engineering, as the internal layout of the chassis has been designed to maximize airflow through the GPU bays. High GPU density makes the G291-Z20 is ideal for HPC applications such as real time analytics, programs in scientific simulation and modeling, engineering, visualization & rendering, data mining, and much more.

The G291-Z20 also features dual onboard M.2 ports for high speed flash storage devices, 8 x 2.5' hot-swappable HDD/SSD bays, dual SFP+ 10Gb/s networking ports (upgradable to 25Gb/s) as well as 2 x PCIe x16 half-length low-profile slots in the rear to add additional expansion options such as high-speed networking or RAID storage cards.

G221-Z30 GPU Server

The G221-Z30 has a capacity for 2 x dual slot GPGPU cards, making it an ideal validation platform for the Radeon Instinct MI25 GPU. One of the dual slot (1 x PCIe x16 slots FHFL + 1 x PCIe x 8 FHHL) expansion ports could also be used for a high speed networking card instead. The G221-Z30 also combines GPU support with excellent storage capabilities with 16 x 2.5' SATA/SAS hot-swappable HDD/SSD bays and an onboard M.2 port for a high speed flash storage device, as well as featuring dual SFP+ 10Gb/s networking ports, making it an ideal multi-purpose, flexible and cost efficient HPC solution for research and development.

S451-Z30 Storage Server

Meanwhile, the S451-Z30 offers a compelling & flexible option for your storage server requirements. A capacity of 36 x 3.5' drives (24 in the front and 12 in the rear) for up to 500TB of storage capacity allow for an excellent scale-out, add as you go system for a software defined storage cluster, while an additional 2 x 2 x 2.5' hot-swappable HDD / SSD bays in the rear for OS boot disks also allow the S451-Z30 to be utilized as a stand-alone storage device. A SAS expansion card has not been included as standard, allowing the customer to select their own HW or SW RAID card that is most suitable for their individual requirements.

The S451-Z30 also features an onboard M.2 port for a high-speed flash storage drive, dual 10Gb/s SFP+ LAN ports for high speed networking connectivity, as well an additional 3 x PCIe Gen3 x16 slots and 3 x PCIe Gen3 x8 slots for a wealth of expansion options.

GIGABYTE's unrivalled expertise and experience in system design leverages and optimizes AMD EPYC's benefits to offer to our customers three new unique and versatile products on-point to meet their needs for high performance computing and storage that also feature ease of management and maintenance as well as power & cooling efficiency.

Please visit http://b2b.gigabyte.com for more information on our complete product range.

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 02:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., L
04:12aGIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Adds New GPU & Storage Servers to AMD EPYC Server Line-Up
PU
07/31GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Announces B450 AORUS Motherboard Series
PU
07/25GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : AORUS OPEN PUBG Tournament 2018 Kicks off This Summer
PU
07/19GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Introduces First AORUS Power Supplies
PU
07/04GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Lights Up DRAM Market With AORUS RGB Memory
PU
06/28GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Expands AMD EPYC Family with New Density Optimized Server
PU
06/09THUNDERX2 : GIGABYTE's Innovative ARM Server Offering
PU
06/08GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : An Evolution for the Data Center with GIGABYTE & AMD EPYC
PU
06/07BUILDING A PRIVATE CLOUD WITH AI / M : Software Defined Storage
PU
06/06BUILDING A PRIVATE CLOUD WITH AI / M : OpenStack & Kubernetes Integration
PU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 68 430 M
EBIT 2018 3 770 M
Net income 2018 3 931 M
Finance 2018 16 690 M
Yield 2018 7,38%
P/E ratio 2018 10,43
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 39 031 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,5  TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hsiung Liu Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & GM
Pei Cheng Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Chun Ying Chen Chief Financial Officer
Meng Ming Ma Director, GM & Executive Vice President
Chun Ming Tseng Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1 275
HP INC9.85%37 203
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE7.52%23 754
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC25.76%15 501
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL32.58%8 022
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-35.10%7 174
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.