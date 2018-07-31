Log in
Gigabyte Technology : Announces B450 AORUS Motherboard Series

07/31/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Taipei, Taiwan, July 31st, 2018 - GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, today announced the release of the new B450 AORUS Motherboard series. These new models support the full spectrum of AMD Ryzen™ processors and boast innovative technologies including AMD StoreMI as a way to accelerate traditional HDDs to speed levels only found in SSDs. Excellence in computer experience is achieved through the use premium details such as the integrated I/O shield, next-gen Wi-Fi and USB Type-C™ connectivity. A new armor design highlights the contours of the AORUS falcon while providing an advanced cooling solution for one of the most critical areas of the motherboard.

With this launch, GIGABYTE is also introducing a new naming scheme for the AORUS models. It better represents model hierarchy using terminology more familiar to gamers with B450 AORUS PRO and B450 AORUS ELITE as the top options based on the B450 chipset from AMD.

True optimization for all 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs requires a robust power design and to meet all power requirements with the utmost quality, the motherboards utilize solid pins inside the power connectors.

With dual M.2 design and two M.2 thermal guards, the arsenal of connectivity options extends to the realm of what is typically reserved for high-end enthusiast platforms. This feature is quintessential for reaching and maintaining the highest storage performance possible while free of concerns regarding thermal throttling.

B450 AORUS PRO WIFI and B450 I AORUS PRO WIFI feature blazing fast Intel® Dual Band 802.11ac WIFI, the latest generation of a principal commodity for all gaming and media streaming lovers. Despite its compact form factor, the Mini-ITX model steps it up even further with the added benefits of Intel® Dual Band 802.11ac Wave 2.

The updated ALC1220-VB audio codec paired with WIMA and Chemicon audio capacitors guarantee a superb onboard audio experience able to provide a whole new universe of immersion while playing games, watching movies or enjoying music. The clarity of voice communication is also upgraded, particularly when using the front microphone jack where the SNR is now improved to 110dB(A).

The feature-rich back panel of B450 AORUS motherboards offers all connectivity options required for modern applications as well as future-proof solutions, including USB 3.1 Gen2 with both Type-C and Type A connectors. The I/O shield is now integrated on the motherboard to preserve the premium AORUS look at all times and taking users' convenience in consideration.

Smart Fan 5 with Fan Stop is the highly acclaimed cooling technology found on these motherboards and, it holds a crucial role in cooling the motherboard along with all other components during intensive loading scenarios. Multiple hybrid fan headers and temperature sensors placed along the motherboard are the core of this technology and work in tandem with a powerful software suite to grant that, temperature-wise, the platform operates at optimal settings.

Powered by the advanced RGB Fusion lighting system with multiple programmable LED illuminated zones, stunning effects, and 16.8 million colors, B450 AORUS Motherboards offer an unbelievable level of customization. Added support for 12V and 5V digital LED strips via 4-pin headers available all across the motherboard provide endless ways to make each computer look unique.

Signature GIGABYTE Ultra Durable components such as PCIe armor, where proprietary metal shielding enhances the strength of the slots to support heavy graphics cards and DualBIOS™, the leading protection against common BIOS failures, reinforces the ability of these motherboards to withstand the test of time.

The initial lineup of B450 AORUS Motherboards consists of the B450 AORUS PRO WIFI, the B450 AORUS PRO and the B450 AORUS ELITE using the ATX form factor, B450 AORUS M as the mATX solution and for Mini-ITX, the B450 I AORUS PRO WIFI.

To learn more about AORUS: http://www.aorus.com

To learn more about GIGABYTE: http://www.gigabyte.com

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 02:11:01 UTC
