GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Gigabyte Technology : Offers a Compelling New Choice in Storage Servers

05/22/2018

Taipei, Taiwan, 22nd May 2018 - GIGABYTE has released a compelling new choice in storage servers with a unique combination of performance, capacity and flexibility: the S451-3R0. Powered by dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors and with a capacity of 36 x 3.5' + 2 x 2.5' SSD / HDD, the S451-3R0 provides the best balance of throughput and density, making it extremely suitable for block or object storage, streaming media and big data.

Dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

The S451-3R0 features dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with up to 28 cores per CPU, making it extremely suitable for storage applications where high performance or heavy workloads are required. Each CPU socket supports the highest CPU thermal design power requirement of 205W, as well as Intel's Omni-Path connection technology to eliminate CPU to network latency. Six memory channels per CPU with two DIMM slots per channel are supported for DDR4 memory. Maximum memory capacity will depend on your CPU model with a maximum of 1.5TB per CPU.

Storage Capacity & Networking

The S451-3R0 features a capacity for 24 x 3.5' hot-swappable HDD / SSD in the front of the unit, and 12 x 3.5' as well as 2 x 2.5' hot-swappable HDD / SSD bays in the rear, which can be utilized by an OS boot device. A storage adapter is not included by default, giving users the flexibility to choose their own storage solution; they may select from GIGABYTE's latest storage adaptors (such as a HW or SW RAID card) or utilize their own legacy storage adaptors or RAID cards with the additional expansion slots available, which include 4 x PCIe (Gen3 x 16) slots as well as 1 x OCP (Gen3 x16) mezzanine slot. Networking wise, the S451-3R0 features dual 10Gb/s SFP+ LAN ports as standard, as well as an additional 2 x 1Gb/s LAN ports and a dedicated management LAN port.

Optimized for Software Defined Storage

The S451-3R0 is well suited to implement a cost effective software defined storage solution in your organization. Compared with traditional storage hardware systems that use proprietary IC hardware and software that have high initial investment costs and limited scalability, the x86 architecture of a server based storage solution means interoperability with all major and well-known storage software & applications, making it easy to scale out and easy to deploy. GIGABYTE has also validated and created reference architectures for our products with various open source software platforms such as Ceph and Hadoop, to help make your deployment even faster and easier. In addition, the dual Intel Xeon Scalable family processing power of the S451-3R0makes it very proficient in handling high performance storage applications, such as for video streaming (for broadcast media or for CCTV) or as a storage component of a HPC system.

Configuration Flexibility

A unique feature of the S451-3R0 is a chassis design using a standard E-ATX form factor motherboard. Therefore, users may choose to select an alternative motherboard solution instead (such as Intel Xeon D or AMD EPYC based solutions), customizing the product to best suit their individual requirements.

Easy Deployment & Maintenance

The high availability and user friendly features of the S451-3R0 such as easy-swap fans and hot-swap redundant power supply units, and tool-less drive bays and rail kits make it a reliable, easy to maintain storage system that can help lower your enterprise's OPEX costs.

The S451-3R0 makes an ideal solution for your enterprise's storage requirements. GIGABYTE continues to expand its server product family with flexible and versatile products to best meet our customer's data center storage needs.

Please visit http://b2b.gigabyte.com for more information on our complete product range.

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:14:01 UTC
