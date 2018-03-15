Correction: Giggles N’ Hugs’ CEO Interview And Transcript With RedChip that aired on FOX Business Now Available

Los Angeles, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





-- increasing sales, potential expansion, could mean opportunity for investors

-- Malls see restaurant as a traffic-driving partner, not tenant

-- Unique Family-friendly concept attracting celebrity clientele





Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. (OTCQB: GIGL), owner and operator of family-friendly restaurants that bring together high-end, organic food with active, exciting play and entertainment for children, today announced that for those that missed it, the video and transcript of an interview with Joey Parsi, Giggle N’ Hugs’ founder and CEO, is now available online. The interview originally aired on The RedChip Money Report™ television program on Fox Business channel, available in 100 million homes across the U.S., on Sun., Feb. 25, 2018.

In the interview, Mr. Parsi makes the case that Giggles N’ Hugs could be a winning investment. The unique concept, company owned and franchising expansion opportunity, and strong sales of Giggles N’ Hugs, Mr. Parsi believes, are not reflected in the currently undervalued stock of the company. Investors have a clear opportunity, Mr. Parsi says.

To read the transcript and watch the interview, please visit

http://www.giglinfo.com/interview.php



“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies. The show is hosted by Dave Gentry, a leading authority on small-cap stocks and the author of Small Stocks, Big Money, published by Wiley Finance. Gentry has made multiple guest appearances on both CNBC and Fox Business News.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N' Hugs is the first and only restaurant that brings together high-end, organic food with active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children. Every Giggles N' Hugs location offers an upscale, family-friendly atmosphere with a dedicated play area that children 10 and younger absolutely love. We feature high-quality menus made from fresh and local foods, nightly entertainment such as magic shows, concerts, puppet shows and face painting, and hugely popular party packages for families that want to do something special.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.