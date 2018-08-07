Gilat Satellite : Reports Continued Strong Growth in Profitability in Q2 2018

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q2 2018 were $66.5 million , compared with $66.2 million in Q2 2017.

Q2 2018 GAAP operating income increased to $4.1 million , up 121.0% from Q2 2017.

Q2 2018 Non-GAAP operating income rose to $5.7 million , up 37.1% year over year.

Q2 2018 GAAP net income was $2.2 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $2.1 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q2 2017.

Q2 2018 non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, versus $4.6 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q2 2017.

Q2 2018 Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.6% year over year to $8.1 million , or 12.2 % of revenues.

, or 12.2 % of revenues. Reiterated management objectives for 2018: revenue range between $285 million to $305 million , GAAP operating income between $17 million and $21 million , and Adjusted EBITDA between $30 million and $34 million .

Yona Ovadia, CEO of Gilat, commented:

"I am pleased to report that the second quarter of 2018 was another strong quarter for Gilat. We continued the trend of improvement in profitability as well as continued growth momentum in our business, as evidenced with the following achievements:

"In our strategic area of LTE cellular backhaul we have secured two additional wins, one with Telstra in Australia and the other with a major MNO in Latin America. In both these areas of the globe, Gilat was selected for its recognized global leadership in large, efficient and reliable LTE networks, which is what the businesses and residents in the remote locations of these countries expect and are willing to pay for.

"The win in LATAM is joined by the announcement on an expansion of our relationships with Hispasat for the delivery of affordable high quality broadband services to consumers and enterprises in the vast areas of Brazil that currently do not have this service, which marks our continued efforts and recovery of the business in this key part of the world.

"Finally, we also announced the win of two new regional telecommunications infrastructure projects for Fitel in Peru, bringing Gilat's awarded regions to six out of the 13 regions. Gilat's long term goal in Peru is for multi-year high margin recurring revenues from services, which is the motivation for these projects rather than the construction dollars."

Mr. Ovadia concluded: "We remain committed to our target of improving the bottom line, and are confident that as capacity prices continue to decrease and demand grows, new opportunities will continue to be generated. This, together with our ongoing significant investment in R&D will drive further momentum in our strategic growth engines."

Key Recent Announcements:

Hispasat and Gilat Partner to Commercialize High Throughput Satellite (HTS) Capacity of Amazonas 3 and 5 Satellites over Brazil

to Commercialize High Throughput Satellite (HTS) Capacity of Amazonas 3 and 5 Satellites over Tier-1 Mobile Network Operator in Latin America Selects Gilat for LTE Satellite Backhaul

Telstra Selects Gilat's Satellite-based Cellular Backhaul Solution for 4G Mobile Service Expansion to Remote Locations Across Australia

Telesat and Gilat Join Forces to Develop Broadband Communication Modem Technology for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites

Gilat Awarded $153.6 Million by Fitel Peru for Regional Telecommunications Projects

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance.

Adjusted EBITDA (operating income before depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock option expenses, costs related to acquisition transactions, restructuring cost, goodwill impairment, impairment of long lived assets, trade secrets litigation expenses and expenses under amnesty program) is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

This news release also contains a forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA projected to be generated by Gilat in 2018. A forward-looking estimate of net income and reconciliations of the forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA to net income are not provided because the items necessary to estimate net income are not estimable at this time. Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)







Six months ended

Three months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2018

2017

2018

2017







Unaudited

Unaudited





















Revenues



$ 133,882

$ 130,168

$ 66,508

$ 66,237 Cost of revenues



90,053

93,258

44,066

46,668





















Gross profit



43,829

36,910

22,442

19,569





















Research and development expenses

16,730

13,467

8,284

6,712 Less - grants



810

523

343

476 Research and development expenses, net

15,920

12,944

7,941

6,236 Selling and marketing expenses

11,716

11,350

6,303

5,555 General and administrative expenses

8,389

10,723

4,054

5,903





















Total operating expenses



36,025

35,017

18,298

17,694





















Operating income



7,804

1,893

4,144

1,875





















Financial expenses, net



(2,188)

(2,046)

(1,605)

(1,242)





















Income (loss) before taxes on income

5,616

(153)

2,539

633





















Taxes on income (tax benefit)

1,154

(1,501)

388

(1,499)





















Net income



$ 4,462

$ 1,348

$ 2,151

$ 2,132





















Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.08

$ 0.02

$ 0.04

$ 0.04





















Weighted average number of shares used in

















computing earnings per share

















Basic



54,811,893

54,649,863

54,858,330

54,676,042

Diluted



55,614,782

54,690,930

55,639,202

54,701,316

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.



















RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES











U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





















Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP



Unaudited

Unaudited

























Gross profit $ 22,442

1,230

$ 23,672

$ 19,569

1,205

$ 20,774 Operating expenses 18,298

(288)

18,010

17,694

(1,049)

16,645 Operating income 4,144

1,518

5,662

1,875

2,254

4,129 Income before taxes on income 2,539

1,518

4,057

633

2,491

3,124 Net income $ 2,151

1,518

$ 3,669

$ 2,132

2,491

$ 4,623

























Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.04

$ 0.03

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.08



















































Weighted average number of shares used in



















computing earnings per share





















Basic 54,858,330





54,858,330

54,676,042





54,676,042

Diluted 55,639,202





55,854,231

54,701,316





54,735,130





















































(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to







shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets litigation expenses and tax expenses under amnesty program.















Three months ended

Three months ended





June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017





Unaudited

Unaudited













GAAP net income $ 2,151

$ 2,132













Gross profit







Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 36

11

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 1,194

1,194





1,230

1,205

Operating expenses







Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 238

203

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 50

193

Trade secrets litigation expenses -

25

Tax expenses under amnesty program -

628





288

1,049













Finance and taxes on income under amnesty program -

237













Non-GAAP net income $ 3,669

$ 4,623



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES











U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)























Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP



Unaudited

Unaudited

























Gross profit $ 43,829

2,430

$ 46,259

$ 36,910

2,410

$ 39,320 Operating expenses 36,025

(551)

35,474

35,017

(2,285)

32,732 Operating income 7,804

2,981

10,785

1,893

4,695

6,588 Income (loss) before taxes on income 5,616

2,981

8,597

(153)

4,932

4,779 Net income $ 4,462

2,981

$ 7,443

$ 1,348

4,932

$ 6,280

























Basic income per share $ 0.08

$ 0.06

$ 0.14

$ 0.02

$ 0.09

$ 0.11

























Diluted income per share $ 0.08

$ 0.05

$ 0.13

$ 0.02

$ 0.09

$ 0.11



















































Weighted average number of shares used in















computing earnings per share

















Basic 54,811,893





54,811,893

54,649,863





54,649,863

Diluted 55,614,782





55,835,134

54,690,930





54,785,783





















































(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to









shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets litigation expenses and tax expenses under amnesty program.















Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



Unaudited

Unaudited











GAAP net income $ 4,462

$ 1,348











Gross profit 42

22

Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 2,388

2,388

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 2,430

2,410











Operating expenses 450

396

Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 101

388

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions -

873

Trade secrets litigation expenses -

628

Tax expenses under amnesty program 551

2,285





















Finance and taxes on income under amnesty program -

237











Non-GAAP net income $ 7,443

$ 6,280



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION













U.S. dollars in thousands



























































ADJUSTED EBITDA:













































Six months ended

Three months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2018

2017

2018

2017







Unaudited

Unaudited





















GAAP operating income

$ 7,804

$ 1,893

$ 4,144

$ 1,875 Add:

















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 492

418

274

214 Trade secrets litigation expenses

-

873

-

25 Tax expenses under amnesty program -

628

-

628 Depreciation and amortization

7,322

6,304

3,672

3,139





















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,618

$ 10,116

$ 8,090

$ 5,881

SEGMENT REVENUE:













































Six months ended

Three months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2018

2017

2018

2017







Unaudited

Unaudited





















Fixed Networks



$ 73,843

$ 51,801

$ 36,228

$ 24,928 Mobility Solutions



45,778

36,909

25,021

22,005 Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects

14,261

41,458

5,259

19,304





















Total revenue



$ 133,882

$ 130,168

$ 66,508

$ 66,237

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands

















June 30,

December 31,



2018

2017



Unaudited

Audited









ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 57,010

$ 52,957 Restricted cash

32,295

29,288 Restricted cash held by trustees

6,334

4,325 Trade receivables, net

78,995

108,842 Inventories

27,380

28,853 Other current assets

31,856

21,686









Total current assets

233,870

245,951









LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS:







Long-term restricted cash

153

187 Severance pay funds

7,264

8,188 Other long term receivables

1,447

1,071









Total long-term investments

8,864

9,446









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

82,498

82,246









INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

3,110

5,709









GOODWILL

43,468

43,468









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 371,810

$ 386,820

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands



June 30,

December 31,



2018

2017



Unaudited

Audited









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current maturities of long-term loans

$ 4,466

$ 4,479 Trade payables

22,013

33,715 Accrued expenses

67,606

70,534 Advances from customers and deferred revenues

15,210

16,721 Advances from customers, held by trustees

-

1,416 Other current liabilities

22,955

20,044









Total current liabilities

132,250

146,909









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay

7,122

7,999 Long-term loans, net of current maturities

8,333

12,582 Other long-term liabilities

962

1,008









Total long-term liabilities

16,417

21,589









EQUITY:







Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,610

2,601 Additional paid-in capital

922,778

921,726 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,269)

(3,046) Accumulated deficit

(696,976)

(702,959)









Total equity

223,143

218,322









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 371,810

$ 386,820

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (*)















U.S. dollars in thousands









































Six months ended

Three months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2018

2017

2018

2017





Unaudited

Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 4,462

$ 1,348

$ 2,151

$ 2,132 Adjustments required to reconcile net income















to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

7,322

6,304

3,672

3,139 Stock-based compensation of options and RSU's

492

418

274

214 Accrued severance pay, net

47

106

(41)

167 Exchange rate differences on long-term loans

(13)

113

(43)

88 Deferred income taxes, net

(29)

(159)

(41)

(143) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

29,469

5,048

(6,040)

12,003 Increase in other assets (including short-term, long-term















and deferred charges)

(9,151)

(6,590)

(9,865)

(3,340) Decrease (increase) in inventories

332

(3,558)

1,777

(246) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(11,634)

537

(3,362)

929 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(1,980)

11,418

27

3,925 Decrease in advances from customers

(4,980)

(5,710)

(78)

(2,612) Increase (decrease) in advances from customers, held















by trustees

(1,478)

(3,342)

-

1,070 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long term liabilities

5,575

(1,905)

4,011

433 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

18,434

4,028

(7,558)

17,759



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment

(5,014)

(2,172)

(2,153)

(960) Net cash used in investing activities

(5,014)

(2,172)

(2,153)

(960)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Issuance of restricted stock units and exercise of stock options

573

493

267

227 Repayment of long-term loans

(4,249)

(4,383)

(249)

(142) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,676)

(3,890)

18

85



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(709)

(109)

(1,005)

(537)



















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

9,035

(2,143)

(10,698)

16,347



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

86,757

111,633

106,490

93,143



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 95,792

$ 109,490

$ 95,792

$ 109,490















































































(*) In November 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB") issued ASU 2016-18, "Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash",



which requires companies to include amounts generally described as restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents in cash and cash equivalents when



reconciling beginning-of-period and end-of-period total amounts shown on the statement of cash flows. ASU 2016-18 is effective for annual and interim periods beginning after December 15, 2017. The Company adopted this standard during the first quarter of 2018 using the retrospective transition method,

as required by the new standard.



































The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash held by trustees and long term restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of such amounts in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

























June 30,







2018

2017





Unaudited











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 57,010

$ 78,831 Restricted cash

32,295

24,379 Restricted cash held by trustees

6,334

6,110 Long term restricted cash included in other assets

153

170 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows $ 95,792

$ 109,490

