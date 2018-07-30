Gilat Satellite : Tier-1 Mobile Network Operator in Latin America Selects Gilat for LTE Satellite Backhaul

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today it was chosen for an LTE satellite backhaul project for a tier-1 Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Latin America. Gilat was selected due to its field proven large network expertise and highly efficient technology.

Gilat will deliver reliable 4G cellular backhaul to over one hundred remote locations in Latin America during the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, with further expansions expected in the coming years.

The satellite backhaul solution will be deployed with Gilat's SkyEdge II-c platform, including the highly efficient DVB-S2X enhanced VSAT, and will also include installation services and initial hub operation.

"We are excited to have been awarded this LTE backhaul project by a major MNO in Latin America, demonstrating our strong commitment to the Latin America market," said Tobias Dezordi, Regional Vice President Latin America at Gilat. "This project further validates Gilat's vision that LTE cellular backhauling over satellite provides affordable, high quality broadband connectivity, and solidifies Gilat's technical leadership in this growing market."

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-look ng within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Comm-Partners LLC

June Filingeri, President

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tier-1-mobile-network-operator-in-latin-america-selects-gilat-for-lte-satellite-backhaul-300688335.html

SOURCE Gilat Satellite Networks