GILEAD SCIENCES (GILD)
Gilead Sciences : Reports Quarterly Loss Driven by Tax Charge -- Earnings Review

02/06/2018 | 10:42pm CET
   By Maria Armental

Gilead Sciences Inc. reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS: Gilead reported a $3.87 billion loss, or $2.96 a share, driven by a charge related to changes to U.S. tax law, compared with a year-earlier profit of $3.11 billion, or $2.34 a share. It was Gilead's first quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2006, according to Thomson Reuters data. Excluding the tax-law impact and other items, Gilead reported a profit of $1.78 a share, down from $2.70 a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected $1.67 in adjusted per-share profit.

TAX LAW: The California company recorded charges of $5.5 billion related to U.S. tax-law changes. As of Dec. 31, Gilead reported $36.7 billion in cash. The company didn't specify in a Tuesday news release how much of that was held abroad. Of the $41.36 billion in cash it reported as of Sept. 30, $32.4 billion was held abroad.

REVENUE: Revenue fell 19% to $5.95 billion, beating analysts' projected $5.74 billion. Hepatitis C product sales fell to $1.5 billion in the latest period, compared with $3.2 billion in the year-earlier period.

OUTLOOK: Gilead projects 2018 net product sales of $20 billion to $21 billion, compared with the $21.97 billion analysts had expected.

STOCK: Shares, which last week set a 52-week high, fell 2.3% to $78.50 in after-hours trading.

Write to Maria Armental at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 25 835 M
EBIT 2017 15 733 M
Net income 2017 10 387 M
Debt 2017 13 755 M
Yield 2017 2,70%
P/E ratio 2017 10,16
P/E ratio 2018 13,57
EV / Sales 2017 4,49x
EV / Sales 2018 5,11x
Capitalization 102 B
Income Statement Evolution
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 87,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Milligan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Martin Executive Chairman
Kevin B. Young Chief Operating Officer
Robin L. Washington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Norbert W. Bischofberger Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES14.08%102 345
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.93%39 235
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-7.47%35 668
BIOVERATIV INC91.95%11 199
GENMAB3.35%10 828
JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC87.27%9 775
