Gilead Sciences : rsquo; Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew Cheng, MD, PhD, Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Norbert
Bischofberger, PhD, has decided to step down from his role as Executive
Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer,
effective at the end of April 2018. He will remain with the company
through July. John McHutchison, MD, currently Executive Vice President,
Clinical Research, will be appointed Chief Scientific Officer and assume
responsibility for the company’s research and development organization.
Also effective in April, Andrew Cheng, MD, PhD, Executive Vice
President, Clinical Research & Development Operations, will be appointed
Chief Medical Officer. Both Dr. McHutchison and Dr. Cheng will report to
John Milligan, PhD, Gilead’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Dr. Bischofberger joined Gilead in 1990 and has served as Executive Vice
President since 2000 and Chief Scientific Officer since 2007. In nearly
30 years with the company, Dr. Bischofberger has overseen the
development of more than 25 compounds that are available today for a
range of serious medical conditions.
“There are few people across the entire biopharmaceutical industry who
have had the kind of impact Norbert has had on transforming the
treatment of serious diseases, or who have demonstrated his depth of
understanding of and caring for the needs of people living with those
diseases,” said Dr. Milligan. “I have worked alongside Norbert for
nearly three decades, and I know I speak for the entire Gilead
organization in expressing my profound thanks to him for what he has
done to build this company and to change the lives of so many
individuals around the world. We wish him all the best in the next phase
of his professional career.”
Dr. McHutchison joined Gilead in 2010 as Senior Vice President, Liver
Disease Therapeutics and was named Executive Vice President, Clinical
Research in 2014. Under his leadership, Gilead has developed five
medications for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C
that have been used by nearly 2 million people around the world.
“John is an extraordinary physician and a visionary leader,” commented
Dr. Milligan. “The work he has led in the field of viral hepatitis is
clear evidence of his capabilities, and we are excited to have him bring
the same energy and focus to his new role. I am confident that John’s
leadership and his deep clinical and scientific expertise will allow
Gilead to advance the promising compounds in our pipeline and drive the
kind of innovative research and development programs that have been a
hallmark of our history and will help us build for the future.”
Prior to joining Gilead, Dr. McHutchison worked at Duke University
Medical Center, where he served as Associate Director of the Duke
Clinical Research Institute. He also held the positions of Professor of
Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Duke University Medical
Center and Co-Director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science
Award. Prior to his positions at Duke, Dr. McHutchison spent nearly 10
years at Scripps Clinic, most recently as Medical Director, Liver
Transplantation. He also previously held an Assistant Professorship in
Medicine at the University of Southern California. Dr. McHutchison
received bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degrees from the
University of Melbourne, Australia, and completed his residency in
internal medicine and a fellowship in gastroenterology at the Royal
Melbourne Hospital. He is also a member of the Royal Australasian
College of Physicians.
Dr. Cheng joined Gilead in 1999 to lead company’s development-stage
programs in HIV/AIDS. He received additional responsibility for the
company’s Development Operations organization in 2009 and was named
Executive Vice President in 2015. Under Dr. Cheng’s leadership, Gilead
has developed and received regulatory approval for medicines that have
transformed care for millions of people around the world with HIV, viral
hepatitis and other serious illnesses.
In his new role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Cheng will retain
leadership of the company’s HIV clinical research program and will
assume responsibility for Gilead’s Medical Affairs organization.
“Andrew has demonstrated tremendous vision and leadership over nearly
two decades at Gilead, building a world-class organization that is able
to advance experimental products through clinical development and
regulatory approval with industry-leading speed,” noted Dr. Milligan.
“Gilead will benefit from Andrew’s clinical and scientific expertise in
his new role, as he assumes oversight of post-approval studies that are
vital to better understanding the company’s more than 20 approved
products and their potential to help a greater number of patients with
life-threatening illnesses.”
Prior to joining Gilead, Dr. Cheng trained in internal medicine at
the University of California, Los Angeles. He received his medical
degree and PhD in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Columbia
University and his undergraduate degree from the Johns Hopkins
University.
