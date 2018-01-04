GK Software AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/04/2018 | 01:35pm CET
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
GK Software AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.01.2018 / 13:29
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
GK Software AG
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.12.2017
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
1903200
