GK SOFTWARE AG (GKS)
Report
GK Software AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/04/2018 | 01:35pm CET

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GK Software AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
GK Software AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.01.2018 / 13:29
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
GK Software AG
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2017
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
1903200


04.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: GK Software AG
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

643013  04.01.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 94,0 M
EBIT 2017 8,09 M
Net income 2017 5,73 M
Debt 2017 0,11 M
Yield 2017 0,31%
P/E ratio 2017 39,27
P/E ratio 2018 22,88
EV / Sales 2017 2,39x
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
Capitalization 225 M
Chart GK SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
GK Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | GKS | DE0007571424 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GK SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 134 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Gläß Chief Executive Officer
Uwe Ludwig Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Hergert Chief Financial Officer
Michael Jaszczyk Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Bleier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GK SOFTWARE AG-0.52%271
ORACLE CORPORATION0.00%194 610
SAP-0.70%136 861
INTUIT0.00%40 577
SERVICENOW INC0.00%22 259
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-1.14%12 840
