GK Software AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.01.2018 / 13:29

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer GK Software AG

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2017 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 1903200



