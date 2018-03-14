GK Software SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
03/14/2018 | 09:05am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2018 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Gläß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GK Software SE

b) LEI
5299000I87LKW19YDZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007571424

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.02 EUR 125100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.02 EUR 125100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41163  14.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
