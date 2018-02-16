GKN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Melrose Industries PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: UBS Investment Bank, London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Melrose Industries plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: GKN Plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 15 February 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YESGKN Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 48/7p ordinary Buy 3761375 2.30150 GBP 2.22500 GBP 48/7p ordinary Sell 4607644 2.30150 GBP 2.21304 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 4450 2.284933 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 6966 2.285327 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 23392 2.28366 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 44079 2.271662 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 3930 2.277522 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 7110 2.282905 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 11628 2.285347 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 13456 2.28212916 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 9300 2.273834 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 536 2.275 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 8556 2.27744389901823 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 48216 2.285633 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 1269 2.284 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 292262 2.213104 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 584523 2.2714 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 3054 2.281853 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 76773 2.268234 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 75676 2.274024 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 65879 2.283599 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 4600 2.264609 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 8100 2.266481 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 1178 2.259 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Long 11022 2.265505 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 410 2.28 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 745 2.27 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 4752 2.249871 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 1914 2.269649 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 7350 2.268041 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 3200 2.248656 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 100 2.2622 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 10600 2.26833962264151 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 28249 2.27271337038479 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 31051 2.27328040964864 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 107761 2.27071027551712 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 1281 2.28342701014832 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 8000 2.273455 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 81151 2.27495335855381 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 87807 2.27693076861754 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 28477 2.275394 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 1100 2.2792 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 13292 2.2703378 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 10000 2.279946 GBP 48/7p ordinary CFD Short 19536 2.278091 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none ' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 16 February 2018 Contact name: Wendy Dent Telephone number: +44 (0)207 568 1245

