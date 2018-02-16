Log in
12:25pGKN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Amendment Melrose Ind PLC
PU
12:25pGKN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Amendment GKN plc
PU
12:21pGKN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) GKN plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GKN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Melrose Industries PLC

0
02/16/2018 | 12:01pm CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Melrose Industries plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

GKN Plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

15 February 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YESGKN Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

48/7p ordinary

Buy

3761375

2.30150 GBP

2.22500 GBP

48/7p ordinary

Sell

4607644

2.30150 GBP

2.21304 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

4450

2.284933 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

6966

2.285327 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

23392

2.28366 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

44079

2.271662 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

3930

2.277522 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

7110

2.282905 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

11628

2.285347 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

13456

2.28212916 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

9300

2.273834 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

536

2.275 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

8556

2.27744389901823 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

48216

2.285633 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

1269

2.284 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

292262

2.213104 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

584523

2.2714 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

3054

2.281853 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

76773

2.268234 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

75676

2.274024 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

65879

2.283599 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

4600

2.264609 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

8100

2.266481 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

1178

2.259 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Long

11022

2.265505 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

410

2.28 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

745

2.27 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

4752

2.249871 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

1914

2.269649 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

7350

2.268041 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

3200

2.248656 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

100

2.2622 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

10600

2.26833962264151 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

28249

2.27271337038479 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

31051

2.27328040964864 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

107761

2.27071027551712 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

1281

2.28342701014832 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

8000

2.273455 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

81151

2.27495335855381 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

87807

2.27693076861754 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

28477

2.275394 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

1100

2.2792 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

13292

2.2703378 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

10000

2.279946 GBP

48/7p ordinary

CFD

Short

19536

2.278091 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

16 February 2018

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

GKN plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 11:00:04 UTC.

2017GKN Plc reports FY results 
