Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GKN    GKN   GB0030646508

GKN (GKN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GKN : Melrose should seek pensions regulator approval for GKN takeover - lawmakers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 01:07am CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Melrose Industries (>> Melrose Industries) should seek clearance from Britain's pensions regulator in its bid for UK engineering company GKN (>> GKN), as its support for GKN's pension scheme would likely be weaker than existing arrangements, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

LONDON (Reuters) - Melrose Industries should seek clearance from Britain's pensions regulator in its bid for UK engineering company GKN, as its support for GKN's pension scheme would likely be weaker than existing arrangements, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The fate of deficit-ridden pension schemes after company takeovers is a concern in Britain following the collapse of department store chain BHS in 2016.

Melrose, whose business model is to buy engineering companies, improve their margins and resell them, has made a 7 billion pound ($9.7 billion) hostile bid for GKN, and has said it will add 150 million pounds to the GKN pension scheme.

"Melrose claims an impeccable record in protecting pension rights. The surest way to demonstrate its commitment in this case would be to apply voluntarily for clearance," Frank Field, chair of the parliamentary work and pensions committee, said in a statement.

The pensions regulator currently only has powers to force an acquiring company to strengthen support for a takeover target's pensions scheme if the bidder asks for clearance.

"We have been concerned that the increased leverage involved in the proposed takeover by Melrose is likely to have a detrimental impact on covenant," Lesley Titcomb, chief executive of the regulator, said in a letter published by the committee, adding the regulator had "strongly encouraged Melrose to make a clearance application".

($1 = 0.7217 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : GKN, Melrose Industries
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MELROSE INDUSTRIES 0.19% 215.9 Delayed Quote.1.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GKN
01:07aGKN : Melrose should seek pensions regulator approval for GKN takeover - lawmake..
RE
03/05EATON VANCE CORP. : - Form 8.3 - GKN plc
PR
03/05DANA : STATEMENT REGARDING MEDIA SPECULATION; GKN notes the recent media specula..
AQ
03/02GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/02GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/02GKN PLC : - Publication of Q&A
PR
03/02GKN : Dana Confirms Discussions with GKN Regarding Potential Transaction
PR
03/02NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - GKN PLC
PR
03/02GKN PLC : - Statement re Media Speculation
PR
03/02GKN PLC : - Update on discussions with pension trustees
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28GKN Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017GKN (GKNLY) Presents At Robert W. Baird 2017 Global Industrial Conference - S.. 
2017GKN's (GKNCF) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017GKN's (GKNCF) CEO Nigel Stein on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017GKN Plc 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 10 273 M
EBIT 2018 794 M
Net income 2018 414 M
Debt 2018 702 M
Yield 2018 2,27%
P/E ratio 2018 17,92
P/E ratio 2019 16,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 7 217 M
Chart GKN
Duration : Period :
GKN Technical Analysis Chart | GKN | GB0030646508 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GKN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne L. Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Turner Chairman
Gavin Wesson Senior Vice President-Operations & Programmes
Jos Sclater Executive Director & Group Finance Director
William James Hoy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GKN31.50%9 959
CONTINENTAL-3.49%53 507
DENSO CORP-14.25%45 136
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE4.46%23 556
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 897
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.06%18 809
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.