Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GKN    GKN   GB0030646508

GKN (GKN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GKN PLC : - Confirmation of Directorate and Role Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 05:21pm CET

GKN plc Directorate and role change

Further to the announcement made on 16 November 2017, GKN plc confirms that Anne Stevens has assumed the role of Interim Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2018 following Nigel Stein’s retirement from the role on 31 December 2017. Nigel also stepped down from the GKN Board on the same date.  

Further Enquiries:

Andrew Lorenz, FTI Consulting
T: +44 (0)203 727 1323
M: +44 (0)7775 641807

Nicola Foster, Head of Group Communications, GKN plc
T: +44 (0)1527 533495
M: +44 (0)7795 618320
E: [email protected]

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GKN
05:21p GKN PLC : - Confirmation of Directorate and Role Change
2017 GKN : Aerospace signs support contract for South African Gripen RM12 engine
2017 GKN : steps onto the Formula E grid at Hong Kong season opener
2017 GKN : Additive launches titanium beta 21s powder for additive manufacturing
2017 GKN : Additive Launches Titanium Beta 21S Powder for Additive Manufacturing
2017 GKN PLC : - Director Declaration
2017 Barclays to add current Babcock chairman to board
2017 GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
2017 GKN : Board change and guidance update
2017 Recovery rally for European stocks leaves oil sector behind
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 GKN (GKNLY) Presents At Robert W. Baird 2017 Global Industrial Conference - S..
2017 GKN's (GKNCF) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
2017 GKN's (GKNCF) CEO Nigel Stein on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
2017 GKN Plc 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 GKN Plc reports FY results
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.