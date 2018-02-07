GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

GKN plc (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Classification of Information: 2.3 Major shareholding notifications
The following notification was received by the Company on 6 February 2018.
Cathy De Feo
Global Share Schemes Manager
7 February 2018
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|GKN PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other (please specify)iii:
|
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London, United Kingdom
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|HSBC Bank plc
HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited
HSBC Bank USA, National Association.
HSBC Broking Securities (Asia ) Limited
HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited
INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH, Dusseldorf
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|8, Canada Square, London, E14 5HQ
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|02 February 2018
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|06 February 2018
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.473 %
|2.026 %
|5.499%
|1,717,607,958
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|Below Disclosure
|Below Disclosure
|Below Disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0030646508
|54,847,881
|4,798,528
|3.193 %
|0.279 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|59,646,409
|3.473 %
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|Stock Lent
|
|
|1,635,060
|0.095 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|1,635,060
|0.095 %
|
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Equity Swap
|
|
|Cash Settled
|33,166,880
|1.931 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|33,166,880
|1.931 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|x
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Bank plc
|3.193 %
| 2.026%
|5.219%
|
|
|
|
|HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Investment Bank Holdings plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Global Asset Management Limited
|
|
|
|HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited
|0.257 %
|
| 0.257 %
|
|
|
|
|HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Overseas Holdings (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|HSBC Investments (North America) Inc.
|
|
|
|HSBC Markets (USA) Inc.
|
|
|
|HSBC North America Inc
|
|
|
|HSBC USA Inc.
|
|
|
|HSBC Bank USA, National Association
| 0.001%
|
| 0.001%
|
|
|
|
|HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Finance (Netherlands)
|
|
|
|HSBC Holdings B.V.
|
|
|
|HSBC Asia Holdings (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|HSBC Asia Holdings B.V
|
|
|
|The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
|
|
|
|HSBC Broking Services (Asia) Limited
|
|
|
|HSBC Broking Securities (Asia) Limited
| 0.000%
|
| 0.000%
|
|
|
|
|HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Bank plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited
| 0.000%
|
| 0.000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Bank plc
|
|
|
|HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH
|
|
|
|HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
|
|
|
|HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt Gesellschaft fur Bankbeteiligungen mbH
|
|
|
|INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH, Dusseldorf
|0.022%
|
|0.022%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|
|The number and % of voting rights held
|
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|11. Additional informationxvi
|
The total holdings include Stock Borrowing of 8,800,000 shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|Place of completion
|London, United Kingdom
|Date of completion
|06 February 2018