GKN (GKN)
GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

02/07/2018 | 10:58am CET

GKN plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

 Classification of Information: 2.3 Major shareholding notifications

The following notification was received by the Company on 6 February 2018.

Cathy De Feo

Global Share Schemes Manager

7 February 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: GKN PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name HSBC Holdings PLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name HSBC Bank plc
HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited
HSBC Bank USA, National Association.
HSBC Broking Securities (Asia ) Limited
HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited
INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH, Dusseldorf
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 8, Canada Square, London, E14 5HQ
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 02 February 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 06 February 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.473 % 2.026 % 5.499% 1,717,607,958
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 Below Disclosure Below Disclosure Below Disclosure

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0030646508 54,847,881 4,798,528 3.193 % 0.279 %
SUBTOTAL 8. A 59,646,409 3.473 %
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
Stock Lent 1,635,060 0.095 %
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 1,635,060 0.095 %
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity Swap Cash Settled 33,166,880 1.931 %
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 33,166,880 1.931 %









 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 x
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Bank plc 3.193 %             2.026% 5.219%
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Investment Bank Holdings plc
HSBC Global Asset Management Limited
HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited 0.257 %                0.257 %
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Overseas Holdings (UK) Limited
HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
HSBC Investments (North America) Inc.
HSBC Markets (USA) Inc.
HSBC North America Inc
HSBC USA Inc.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association             0.001%               0.001%
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Finance (Netherlands)
HSBC Holdings B.V.
HSBC Asia Holdings (UK) Limited
HSBC Asia Holdings B.V
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
HSBC Broking Services (Asia) Limited
HSBC Broking Securities (Asia) Limited          0.000%           0.000%
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Bank plc
HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited           0.000%           0.000%
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Bank plc
HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt Gesellschaft fur Bankbeteiligungen mbH
INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH, Dusseldorf 0.022% 0.022%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

The total holdings include Stock Borrowing of 8,800,000 shares.

   

Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 06 February 2018

© PRNewswire 2018
