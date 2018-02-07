GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

GKN plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: 2.3 Major shareholding notifications

The following notification was received by the Company on 6 February 2018.

Cathy De Feo

Global Share Schemes Manager

7 February 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: GKN PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name HSBC Holdings PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name HSBC Bank plc

HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited

HSBC Bank USA, National Association.

HSBC Broking Securities (Asia ) Limited

HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited

INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH, Dusseldorf

City and country of registered office (if applicable) 8, Canada Square, London, E14 5HQ

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 02 February 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 06 February 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.473 % 2.026 % 5.499% 1,717,607,958