GKN (GKN)
GKN PLC : - Rule 2.9 announcement

02/20/2018 | 01:11pm CET

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

20 February 2018

GKN plc (“GKN” or the “Company”)

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, GKN confirms that as at the date of this announcement, it has 1,726,103,630 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. GKN holds 8,343,106 ordinary shares in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in GKN is 1,717,760,524.  The International Securities Identification Number (“ISIN”) for GKN’s ordinary shares is GB0030646508.

GKN has a Sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) facility in the United States with ISIN US3617556069, with each ADR representing one GKN ordinary share of 10 pence each in the issued share capital of the Company. GKN's ADRs are traded on the US over-the-counter market under the symbol ‘GKNLY’.

Contacts:

GKN plc

Kerry Watson
Company Secretary
Tel: + 44 (0)1527 517715


© PRNewswire 2018
