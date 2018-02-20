Log in
GKN PLC : - Treasury Stock

02/20/2018

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 20 February 2018 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by participants of the:

GKN Executive Share Option Scheme 2004:

80,154 ordinary shares at 110.08p per ordinary share;

46,965 ordinary shares at 134.60p per ordinary share; and

24,576 ordinary shares at 200.90p per ordinary shares

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 8,343,106 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,717,760,524.

Details of the issuer:

Name      GKN plc

LEI:         213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1          Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


© PRNewswire 2018
2017GKN Plc reports FY results 
