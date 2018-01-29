Log in
GKN (GKN)
Report
GKN : says hostile bidder Melrose's debt plan could hit pension scheme

01/29/2018 | 08:36am CET
GKN (>> GKN) issued a new salvo against Melrose's (>> Melrose Industries) hostile bid on Monday by warning that raising the company's debt ratio could reduce the strength of its covenants and therefore increase the cash needed to fund its pension.

The British engineering group said the strength of its covenant was critical to its investment strategy and the amount it paid into its schemes, and it said it was assessed at the "high end of good" during its last triennial valuation.

It said Melrose had stated it would increase GKN's leverage to 2.5 times core earnings, materially higher than the leverage level of 0.6 times as at 30 June 2017.

"This may have implications for the covenant strength of the company, the level of the technical provisions deficit and therefore the level of immediate and/or long term cash funding requirements," GKN said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Stocks treated in this article : GKN, Melrose Industries
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 10 007 M
EBIT 2017 684 M
Net income 2017 390 M
Debt 2017 847 M
Yield 2017 2,13%
P/E ratio 2017 19,82
P/E ratio 2018 18,52
EV / Sales 2017 0,83x
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
Capitalization 7 488 M
Chart GKN
Duration : Period :
GKN Technical Analysis Chart | GKN | GB0030646508 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GKN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,26  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne L. Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Turner Chairman
Gavin Wesson Senior Vice President-Operations & Programmes
Jos Sclater Executive Director & Group Finance Director
William James Hoy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GKN36.51%10 599
CONTINENTAL9.49%61 219
DENSO CORP2.37%51 466
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE9.03%24 588
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%22 534
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.2.09%21 221
