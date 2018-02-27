Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GKN    GKN   GB0030646508

GKN (GKN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/27 02:44:57 pm
429.1 GBp   -0.21%
01:55pGKN PLC : - Rule 2.9 announcement
PR
01:53pGKN PLC : - Treasury Stock
PR
01:33pTakeover target GKN plans to split into two next year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Takeover target GKN plans to split into two next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:33pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN (>> GKN) has set a deadline to break itself up by the middle of next year to help boost value for shareholders as it seeks to stave off a 7 billion-pound hostile bid from Melrose Industries (>> Melrose Industries).

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN has set a deadline to break itself up by the middle of next year to help boost value for shareholders as it seeks to stave off a 7 billion-pound hostile bid from Melrose Industries.

The FTSE 100 company said on Tuesday that a demerger of its main aerospace and automotive parts divisions into separately listed companies would take place in mid-2019, a plan that it hopes will convince its investors to reject the cash and shares approach made by turnaround specialist Melrose.

"What this will show our shareholders is the full value of a sum-of-the-parts, which up until now we believe has been obscured by the conglomerate structure," said Anne Stevens, GKN's chief executive.

GKN first pledged to split itself up last month after it rejected the unsolicited approach from Melrose, which Stevens has repeatedly dismissed as derisory.

GKN has also promised to hand back 2.5 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) to shareholders over the next three years and will sell assets, including its powder metallurgy business, to help free up cash.

A mainstay of the British engineering sector, GKN makes parts for the Boeing 737 jet, Black Hawk helicopter and components for Volkswagen and Ford cars. It employs more than 56,000 people worldwide, including about 6,000 in Britain.

GKN shares slipped 0.4 percent to 428.3 pence at 1220 GMT. The current value of the Melrose bid, which moves with its share price, is about 415 pence per GKN share.

PROFIT WARNINGS

Melrose swooped on GKN in January after the engineering group had been left vulnerable following two profit warnings in October and November, which were sparked by writedowns at its U.S. aerospace division and sent its shares tumbling.

GKN said in annual results on Tuesday that the 112 million-pound charge it had booked as it result of its review of its North American aerospace business had knocked its adjusted profits before tax by 16 percent to 572 million pounds compared with a year earlier.

On a statutory basis, its pre-tax profits jumped to 658 million pounds from 292 million pounds in 2016 as a result of favourable currency movements on GKN's hedge book. Sales climbed 10 percent to 9.7 billion pounds.

Melrose has a motto of "buy, improve, sell" and its bid for GKN, which makes components for the Eurofighter Typhoon as part of its defence business, has sparked worries among some politicians that it could eventually sell parts of the company to a foreign acquirer.

Gavin Williamson, Britain's defence secretary, told lawmakers last week that he had written to business secretary Greg Clark to raise "serious concerns" about a potential Melrose takeover of GKN.

The engineer's own plan to demerge could also prompt a bid for one of its divisions from an overseas acquirer.

"We're not trying to use the government one way or another, that's up to them," GKN Finance Director Jos Sclater said on Tuesday when asked about potential for the UK to intervene to block the takeover on national security grounds.

Under Britain's takeover rules, Melrose has until March 19 to improve the terms of the deal it is proposing.

Christopher Miller, Melrose's chairman, said on Tuesday that GKN was pursuing a "rushed plan" to demerge its automotive and aerospace divisions.

"At the heart of this is a plea for the incumbent team to embark on an unproven and risky plan which we believe is wrong for all GKN stakeholders and UK Plc as a whole," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Louise Heavens and Keith Weir)

By Ben Martin

Stocks treated in this article : GKN, Melrose Industries
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES -0.13% 225.2 Delayed Quote.6.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GKN
01:55pGKN PLC : - Rule 2.9 announcement
PR
01:53pGKN PLC : - Treasury Stock
PR
01:33pTakeover target GKN plans to split into two next year
RE
02/26GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/26GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/26GKN PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/26EATON VANCE CORP. : - Form 8.3 - GKN plc
PR
02/26GKN PLC : - Publication of GKN's employee representative's opinion
PR
02/26GKN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) -GKN PLC
PU
02/26GKN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Melrose Industries Plc
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017GKN (GKNLY) Presents At Robert W. Baird 2017 Global Industrial Conference - S.. 
2017GKN's (GKNCF) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017GKN's (GKNCF) CEO Nigel Stein on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
2017GKN Plc 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017GKN Plc reports FY results 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 10 225 M
EBIT 2017 709 M
Net income 2017 391 M
Debt 2017 846 M
Yield 2017 2,16%
P/E ratio 2017 19,22
P/E ratio 2018 18,19
EV / Sales 2017 0,81x
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capitalization 7 386 M
Chart GKN
Duration : Period :
GKN Technical Analysis Chart | GKN | GB0030646508 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GKN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,37  GBP
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne L. Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Turner Chairman
Gavin Wesson Senior Vice President-Operations & Programmes
Jos Sclater Executive Director & Group Finance Director
William James Hoy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GKN33.53%10 314
CONTINENTAL0.78%56 011
DENSO CORP-8.29%46 847
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE9.56%25 180
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%21 048
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.2.11%20 546
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.