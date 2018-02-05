Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Log in
02/05/2018 | 10:41pm CET

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) announces the following event:

What:Gladstone Investment Corporation’s Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2017 Earnings Call & Webcast 
When:Wednesday, February 7, 2018 @ 8:30 a.m. EST 
Where:http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/f6xx96kv  
How:By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above 
 By phone -- please call (855) 376-7516 
Contact:Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893 

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 14, 2018.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 54422389.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through April 7, 2018.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
